Transcorp Hilton Abuja has debunked allegations that it canceled booking for a political rally, saying the information is “entirely false.”

The Abuja hotel debunked the claims in a statement signed by its Acting General Manager, Mohamed Khalil, on Thursday, insisting the “cancellation” claims, which circulated on social media, are far from the facts.

The allegations that the hotel canceled the African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Convention, scheduled for 14 April, was circulated by social media users. For instance, an X user, @SadiqMaunde, claimed that the hotel cancelled a booked venue of the ADC convention, saying, “Lest we forget: Transcorp Hilton that cancelled ADC’s convention venue is owned by Tony Elumelu. Let it be on record.”

Responding to the allegations on Thursday, the hotel said the claims are “inaccurate, malicious, and entirely fabricated”, urging the public to disregard the rumors.

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“Our attention has been drawn to false and misleading information circulating on social media alleging that Transcorp Hilton Abuja cancelled a booking for a political rally.

“We wish to categorically state that this claim is entirely false and does not reflect the facts,” the statement read.

Transcorp Hilton explained that there was no booking made with the hotel at any point, noting that there was no available slot to accommodate the request when it was enquiried.

“An inquiry was made on Easter Monday; but there was no availability to accommodate the request. Consequently, no booking was made at any point.

“We therefore reaffirm that there was no cancellation, contrary to what is being purported.

“The narrative currently being circulated is inaccurate, malicious, and entirely fabricated. We urge the public to disregard this false information,” the hotel said.