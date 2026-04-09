The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has defended the disqualification of some candidates from its forthcoming elections, insisting that the process was conducted in line with its constitution and without bias.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, the association’s National Publicity Secretary, Mannir Bature, said the decision was based on candidates’ failure to meet stipulated requirements.

The NMA’s response follows allegations by one of the affected aspirants, Sodipo Oluwajimi, who claimed that six candidates were unlawfully disqualified despite meeting the constitutional requirements.

Mr Oluwajimi, a consultant family physician and former chairman of the Medical Guild in Lagos, said the affected aspirants had submitted duly signed nomination forms with valid proposers and seconders, alongside evidence of prior membership of the association’s National Executive Council (NEC).

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He warned that the development could trigger a crisis within the association if not reversed, particularly with the Annual General Meeting (AGM) less than three weeks away.

The six aspirants allegedly affected are seeking various national offices within the association. They include Enang Egbe, who is contesting for the position of president; Muhammad Isah, first vice president; Omokhua Harrison, secretary; Elijah Gargah, deputy secretary; and Muhammadu Abubakar, treasurer, while Mr Oluwajimi is seeking the position of publicity secretary.

Reason behind the decision

Responding to enquiries from PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Bature said the NMA’s election process is strictly guided by its constitution and clearly defined guidelines given to all candidates, explicit and clear.

He added that the vetting process was conducted openly and that only candidates with complete documentation were considered.

“The vetting of candidates’ applications was conducted openly, and those with incomplete application documents could not be processed for further screening,” he said.

Speaking on whether the affected candidates met the constitutional requirements, Mr Bature noted that they did not.

“Absolutely. The application of the disqualified candidate did not meet the constitutional requirements,” he said.

Mr Bature also dismissed allegations that the process was unlawful or biased.

“There is no evidence to substantiate the allegations of bias, and all the processes so far are within the confines of the Constitution,” he added.

He noted that the association would follow due process to review its decision, noting that all petitions will be treated in accordance with the Constitution and based on merit.

Previous case

The latest development comes amid growing controversy surrounding the NMA’s electoral process in recent weeks.

In March, concerns were raised about Mr Egbe, who is also a professor at the University of Calabar, about his disqualification from the race.

Critics described the move as unconstitutional and a threat to due process, raising questions about transparency and the rule of law within the NMA.

According to reports, Mr Egbe, was not informed of any deficiencies in his nomination, nor was he given the opportunity for clarification or a fair hearing. He had fulfilled all constitutional requirements, including obtaining the necessary endorsements and submitting his forms within the designated timeline, yet he was still disqualified.

About NMA

NMA is the umbrella body for medical doctors in Nigeria.

Established in 1960, the association is tasked with promoting the welfare of its members and advancing the standard of healthcare delivery in the country.

It also plays a key role in medical advocacy, professional regulation support, and engagement with government on health policies.