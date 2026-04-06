The police in Katsina State said suspected armed bandits have killed two civilians and a police officer during attacks along the Karadua–Musawa Road in Matazu Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred on Sunday when bandits reportedly blocked the road and opened fire on a moving Volkswagen Golf, killing two occupants of the car.

Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, the police spokesperson in Katsina, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, said security operatives quickly responded to the attack.

He said a security team comprising police operatives, military personnel, members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps, and local vigilantes was mobilised to the scene following a distress report.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“The team swiftly dislodged the assailants and evacuated the victims to a nearby hospital,” said Mr Sadiq-Aliyu, a deputy superintendent of police.

According to Mr Sadiq-Aliyu, the bandits later regrouped and attempted to launch another attack on the Musawa Police Division.

He said that officers on duty successfully repelled the assault after a fierce gun battle, preventing the attackers from overrunning the facility.

He explained that during the encounter, one police officer was killed while defending the station.

The Commissioner of Police, Ali Umar-Fage, said that additional operational assets had been deployed to the affected area to strengthen security and forestall further attacks.

The commissioner also ordered a full-scale investigation to track down and arrest the perpetrators.

READ ALSO: Police reunite missing teenager with parents in Kaduna

Mr Umar-Fage expressed condolences to the families of the slain civilians and the fallen officer, describing the latter as a hero who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

He urged residents to remain calm and continue to support security agencies with credible information as efforts intensify to bring those responsible to justice.

(NAN)