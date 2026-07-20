The police in Katsina State have rescued an abducted woman and recovered 15 rustled cattle during separate operations in Funtua and Musawa local government areas.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

Mr Aliyu said the first operation followed information received at about 2 a.m. on 19 July concerning the movement of suspected bandits between Funtua and Dandume local government areas.

According to him, the armed group was reportedly attempting to move rustled cattle across the boundary between the two council areas.

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He said the divisional police officer in charge of the Central Police Station in Funtua led officers to the area, where the suspected bandits allegedly opened fire on them.

The police spokesperson said the officers returned fire, forcing the attackers to abandon their captives and cattle before fleeing into a nearby forest.

During a search of the area, the officers rescued a woman identified by the police as Hafiza Rabiu and recovered seven cattle.

Mr Aliyu said the woman underwent a medical examination before she was reunited with her family.

He did not disclose when or where she was abducted or how long she had been held.

Musawa operation

In a separate incident, the police said suspected bandits attacked Kuru village in Musawa Local Government Area and rustled an unspecified number of cattle at about 6:30 a.m. on 17 July.

Mr Aliyu said officers from the Musawa Police Division, supported by members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps, pursued the attackers into a nearby bush.

He said the armed group exchanged gunfire with the security personnel before abandoning eight cattle and fleeing.

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No arrest was recorded during either operation, and the police did not report recovering weapons or ammunition from the attackers.

The police spokesperson also did not say whether any officer, Community Watch Corps member, civilian or suspected attacker was injured during the exchanges.

He said efforts were continuing to identify and arrest the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police in Katsina State, Ali Fage, commended the officers and Community Watch Corps members who participated in the operations.

He also urged residents to continue providing the police with information that could assist security operations in the state.