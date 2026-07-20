A US soldier has been killed in Iraq, bringing to 17 the number of American soldiers who have been confirmed killed in the war with Iran.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Sunday night that “a U.S. service member in northern Iraq was killed in action on July 18 during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone.”

It added that a “second service member was wounded and continues to receive medical treatment for a minor injury.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the announcement comes a day after the killing of two American soldiers in Iranian retaliatory strikes on a US facility in Jordan. A third soldier was listed as missing.

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However, in the Sunday statement, CENTCOM suggested that the remains of the missing soldier may have been found.

“Yesterday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the passing of two U.S. service members and the missing status of one in Jordan following an Iranian attack on July 17. After a thorough search, U.S. military personnel found unidentified remains at the location earlier today. An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing,” it said.

The US also announced that it carried out strikes on Iran on Sunday for the ninth consecutive night, targeting command centres, air defence sites, maritime assets, missile facilities, and communications networks.

Iran retaliated with strikes on US facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan; all of whom have confirmed intercepting a series of drones in the last few hours.

In a post on X, the Kuwait army said its air defences are currently responding to “hostile drone threats.”

Sirens were also activated in Bahrain on Monday morning, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the war will go on until Iran gets “the upper hand.”

“The end of the war is possible either through absolute military victory or through negotiations. The right time to negotiate is precisely when you have achieved a reliable field and strategic achievement on the military front,” he told the state’s IRNA news agency.

Mr Araghchi said identifying the precise moment to halt hostilities and begin negotiations was a crucial part of the crisis management.

“You cannot take risks with the lives of the people and the fate of the entire country. Decisions must be made based on accurate and complete calculations.

“Despite some losses, we emerged as a decisive international player in this war and demonstrated the strength of the system,” he said.