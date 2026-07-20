The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Sunday flagged off the construction of 11 township roads in Zaria and Sabon Gari local government areas, urging residents to reward President Bola Tinubu with 98 per cent of their votes in the 2027 general election for supporting development projects in the state.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Mr Sani said President Tinubu had consistently supported Kaduna State through investments in infrastructure and other development initiatives, adding that the state should reciprocate the gesture at the polls.

“President Bola Tinubu has stood firmly with Kaduna State by supporting critical infrastructure and development projects.

“Kaduna owes President Tinubu 98 per cent of its votes in the 2027 elections because of his unwavering commitment to the development of our state,” the governor said.

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The projects, spread across four locations in Zaria and Sabon Gari, are being executed under Phase II of the Kaduna State Urban Renewal and Rural Transformation Programme. They will be constructed by Mothercat Limited and CGC Nigeria Limited.

The governor said the roads would improve connectivity, facilitate the movement of people and goods, stimulate commerce and expand economic opportunities for residents.

Residents defy rain to welcome governor

Mr Sani said he was moved by the reception he received from residents, many of whom remained at the venue despite heavy rainfall.

“I was deeply humbled by the warmth, affection and overwhelming reception accorded to me by the good people of Zaria and Sabon Gari,” he said.

“That thousands of our people stood patiently in the rain to welcome us was more than a ceremonial gesture; it was a powerful expression of hope, resilience and confidence in our shared vision for a greater Kaduna State.”

Residents applauded the governor throughout the ceremony, cheering his remarks and expressing optimism that the projects would improve transportation, boost commercial activities and enhance living conditions in the benefiting communities.

Infrastructure drive

The governor said his administration has awarded 150 road projects covering more than 1,355 kilometres across Kaduna State’s 23 local government areas since assuming office on 29 May 2023, with most of the projects already completed.

He recalled that the government earlier commissioned the Audi–Kako, Magajiya–Kasuwan Amaru, Dogon Bauchi–Lakiyeyi and Hanwan Yan Goro roads in Zaria.

Beyond road construction, Mr Sani said his administration has continued to invest in healthcare, education, agriculture and other critical sectors.

“Our vision extends beyond constructing roads. It is about connecting communities to opportunity, restoring public confidence and building a more prosperous, inclusive and united Kaduna State where no community is left behind,” he said.

Dignitaries

The event was attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen; the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamalli; former Kaduna State Governor Ramalan Yero; and other political, traditional and community leaders.

Roads flagged off

The roads are, Babban Dodo–Durumi–Kofan Kuyanbana Road, Rimin Tsiwa–Kofan Gayan (Secretariat–Albarkawa–Kaura) Road, Maje Road, Tudun Wada, Turunku Road (Sabon Gari), Waff Road (Sabon Gari), Layin Radio Road, Tudun Wada, Aba Road, Tudun Wada Turunku Road (Sabon Layi, Tudun Wada), Dadda’u Road (Layin M. Mamuda), Sheikh Umar Muazu Street Road, Idris Majeh Street Road (Fillin Mallawa).