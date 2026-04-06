The people of Abiriba Enachioken have declared their total support for the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A delegation of Abiriba super stakeholders and community leaders led by Leslie Ebueme Ezikpe (Dike Eji Eje Mba Nde Abiriba) made this known on Easter Sunday, 5 April, when they paid a solidarity visit to Mr Otti in his office, reaffirming their unwavering support for his administration and their commitment to work for his re-election.

This is contained in a press statement issued on 5 April by Njoku Ukoha, the chief press secretary to Governor Otti.

‘We’re going from house-to-house, Churches and Markets’

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the spokesperson of the stakeholders, Jackson Agbai Abba, commended the governor for his extraordinary strides and achievements across the state, particularly in infrastructural development.

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He noted that the Abiriba people are fully aligned with Governor Otti, despite recent political moves by one of their sons, stressing that this was a personal matter and did not reflect the community’s collective position.

“Abiriba people are 100% behind you. We are mobilising in all aspects – voters’ registration in Abiriba, Aba, Umuahia, Port Harcourt and Enugu, online party membership registration across the globe. We are going from compound to compound, house-to-house, churches and markets for sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns, including every legitimate effort, to ensurethat your victory is guaranteed,” Mr Agbai stated.

Mr Agbai, a lawyer, also commended the completed asphalting of the Abiriba Ring-Road from the Roundabout to Oba Amogudu, while appealing to Governor Otti to fulfil his promise to extend the asphalting to roads previously executed through the Abiriba self-help initiative, using rigid concrete pavement to protect the road surface.

He further highlighted the strong influence of Abiriba people in Aba’s commercial space, noting that while their population may be dispersed across the diaspora, their economic impact and political consciousness remain significant.

Also speaking, the Mayor of Ohafia Local Government Area, Eleanya Ojuu Kalu, provided insights into voter mobilisation efforts, disclosing that over 5,000 new voters have been registered in Abiriba through coordinated grassroots and diaspora engagements.

He explained that targeted mobilisation covered farm settlements, markets, schools, and urban centres, including Aba and Umuahia where registration points were strategically established.

Also contributing, James Agbagha Ochunkwo, said that their visit was a symbol of the political unity and ideological alignment between the community and the governor.

He emphasised the overwhelming loyalty of Abiriba youths and professionals, both at home and in the diaspora, insisting that their support for Governor Otti remains firm and consistent.

He further reiterated that the community stands united behind the governor, describing him as the face of good governance in Abia.

What Otti told the delegation

In his response, Governor Otti expressed appreciation for the visit and the show of solidarity, describing it as a meaningful Easter gesture.

He reaffirmed his long-standing relationship with the Abiriba people and acknowledged their contributions to the state’s socio-economic development.

He stated that while individuals are free to pursue their political ambitions, such decisions do not affect the collective bond between his administration and the Abiriba community.

Mr Otti assured the delegation that the request regarding road infrastructure would be reviewed, particularly the need to support ongoing community-driven self-help road projects, and promised that the state would support the community with asphalt overlaying of roads already completed using rigid cement technology.

He directed his Special Adviser on Trade and Commerce, a son of the soil, Nwaka Inem, to liaise with the Commissioner for Works to scoop the affected locations.

Governor Otti further emphasised the importance of citizen’s participation in the ongoing continuous voters’ registration exercise, encouraging eligible voters, especially those outside Abia, to return home during elections to exercise their civic responsibility.

Present at the meeting were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Commerce, Mr Inem, among prominent Abiriba sons and daughters.