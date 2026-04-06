The Kano State Police Command has reunited the 16-year-old boy found wandering in Dadin Kowa village, Doguwa Local Government Area of the state, with his parents in Kaduna State.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement on Saturday, said the teenager had arrived in Nigeria via Abuja International Airport and travelled to Kano to visit his father.

“According to reports, Alex Ansol, along with his four relatives, arrived in Nigeria from Spain on 30 March.

“He was travelling to Kano to visit his father, Ansol Fan. However, he lost contact with his relatives along the Jos to Saminaka road”, the police spokesperson had said on Saturday.

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The police, in another statement on Monday, said the matter has been resolved and that the teenager has been reunited with his father, who is from Lere LGA, Kaduna State.

“Thorough investigation by the Command revealed that the teenager, who had previously claimed to be a Spanish national named Alex Ansol, was in fact Yusuf Sabiu, 16 years old.

“His parents have been traced and identified as Saminu Yusuf, 44, of Lere LGA, Kaduna State (father), and Habiba Alhassan Adam, 35, of Plateau State (mother). Further findings showed that the parents have been separated for over 13 years”, the police said.

It added that the teenager was formally handed over to his parents at Doguwa Police Division, Kano, through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

“The Command sincerely appreciates members of the press, media houses, and social media users who promptly shared the initial report. Your swift circulation of the information played a key role in tracing the family and achieving this positive outcome.

“The Command urges parents and guardians to always report missing persons immediately to the nearest Police Station. Timely reporting helps the Police respond swiftly and ensures the safety of loved ones.

“The Command also advises separated or divorced parents to maintain open communication regarding the welfare of their children. A stable support system, irrespective of family differences, helps protect children from wandering and exposure to danger.

“For emergencies, please contact Kano Police on 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or use the ‘NPF Rescue Me’ Application available in the Play Store”, the police stated.