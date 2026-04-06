The African Action Congress (AAC) has fixed the cost of its expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2027 presidential election at N2.1 million

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Rex Elanu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday while announcing the commencement of the expression of interest process for the coming general elections.

INEC has fixed the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections for 16 January while the governorship and state assembly election will hold on 6 February.

Mr Elanu stated that the expression of interest form costs N100,000, while the nomination form is pegged at N2 million.

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So far, nobody has publicly declared interest in contesting for the party’s presidential ticket. Omoyele Sowore, the party’s founder, was its presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 elections.

For the governorship ticket, the AAC approved a total of N1.1 million for both the expression of interest and nomination forms. The Senate ticket is also pegged at N1.1 million.

Aspirants for the House of Representatives are to pay N600,000, while those seeking seats in state Houses of Assembly will pay N250,000. Local government chairmanship aspirants are to pay N120,000, while councillorship aspirants will pay N60,000 for both forms.

Meanwhile, the party approved a 50 per cent waiver on nomination forms for female candidates, while nomination forms for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) are free of charge.

The party urged interested aspirants to obtain and submit their forms through its official website.

Nomination fees have remained a contentious issue in Nigeria’s electoral process. Political analysts have constantly argued that high costs imposed by major parties limit participation to wealthy politicians and undermine internal democracy.

Compared to dominant parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the AAC’s relatively low nomination fees may be seen as an attempt to attract younger candidates, grassroots politicians, and activists who are often priced out of mainstream party politics.

Timetable for primaries

The AAC said sale of forms will run from 7 to 24 April. Screening, review, and political education for aspirants will take place from 25 April to 16 May.

Primary elections are scheduled for 20 to 26 May, while appeals arising from the primaries will be heard between 27 and 27 May.

The party called on Nigerians willing to take responsibility for the country’s future to seize the opportunity and join its movement to reclaim and rebuild the country.