The Nigerian Army has announced the commencement of online registration for its 91 Regular Recruits Intake (RRI) for trade and non-trade personnel.

According to an official notice posted on its Facebook page, the army said the recruitment exercise will run from 30 March to 17 May, and is open to qualified Nigerian citizens. The army emphasised that the application process is free and warned applicants to avoid fraudsters.

The army stated that applicants must be Nigerian by birth, single, and possess a valid National Identity Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN). Candidates are also required to be medically, physically, and psychologically fit, with no criminal record.

Educational requirements include a minimum of four credits including English language and in not more than two sittings in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), General Certificate of Education (GCE), the National Examinations Council (NECO), or National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

Trades applicants must also possess relevant trade or guild certificates, the army said.

Age requirements specify that non-trades applicants must be between 18 and 22 years, while trades applicants must not exceed 26 years by 30 June. Minimum height requirements are set at 1.68 metres for men and 1.65 metres for women.

The army added that shortlisted candidates will undergo screening in their respective states of origin from 9 June to 23 June.

Applicants were advised to complete the process online via the official recruitment portal and print required documents, including guarantor forms. The army also warned that submission of fake documents will lead to prosecution.

Highlighting the benefits of service, the army listed career progression, competitive pay, access to education and training, healthcare benefits, and pension upon retirement.

The army urged interested candidates to apply early and adhere strictly to the guidelines, stressing that there are no special recruitment centres and no pre-selection computer-based tests for the exercise.