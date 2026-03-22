The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed Tuesday, 24 March, for the screening of aspirants seeking to contest for national offices ahead of its forthcoming national convention.

The exercise, scheduled to take place three days before the party’s convention on 27 March, will be conducted by the Aspirants’ Screening Committee, chaired by Isa Yuguda.

In an official notice issued by the committee, the party directed all aspirants who have successfully purchased and submitted their expression of interest and nomination forms to appear in person for the screening.

The exercise will be held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, beginning at 9:00 a.m., where aspirants are expected to present relevant documents for verification.

The committee stressed that attendance is mandatory, warning that failure to appear could affect an aspirant’s eligibility to participate in the contest. It also urged all participants to strictly comply with the screening guidelines to ensure a smooth, credible process.

For inquiries, the committee provided dedicated contact lines to assist aspirants with clarifications ahead of the exercise.

The screening is a statutory requirement in the APC’s internal electoral process, designed to vet aspirants’ credentials, confirm their eligibility, and assess their suitability for party leadership roles.

It typically involves scrutiny of educational qualifications, party membership records, and adherence to the party’s constitutional provisions.

This development marks a critical step in the APC’s preparations for its 2026 National Convention, scheduled for 27 and 28 March, during which key leadership positions within the ruling party are expected to be contested.

The convention is anticipated to attract significant political interest, as it will determine the composition of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), the highest administrative body responsible for the day-to-day running of the party.