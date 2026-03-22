At first light on Sallah day, the prayers in Katsina unfolded in two places.

In Batagarawa, a modest town on the outskirts of the capital, Governor Dikko Radda stood among worshippers as rows formed on dusty ground, projecting a message of proximity, security, and shared responsibility.

Several kilometres away, in the ancient city, the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Usman, led thousands at the central Eid ground, his voice rising over a sea of white robes and prayer mats, anchoring a tradition that has endured for centuries.

The distance was physical.

But it also told a deeper story — one of power, tension, and the eventual accommodation between Katsina’s two most formidable institutions.

When absence became a signal

In much of northern Nigeria, Sallah is not only observed — it is watched. Attendance, positioning, and participation often carry meaning beyond ritual.

That meaning sharpened in June 2024.

The Katsina State Government issued a formal query to the Emirate Council after 17 district heads failed to attend the Eid-el-Kabir Durbar. Only 27 of the 44 district heads were present, according to official records.

The query, dated 7 June 2024, came months after the state increased district heads’ allowances from ₦200,000 to ₦1 million.

To government officials, the absence suggested defiance. Within the palace, it was read as an intrusion.

Between both interpretations lay a widening institutional fault line.

A fracture, caught in glass

If the query revealed tension, May 2025 gave it form.

At a wedding inside Government House — organised for one of the governor’s daughters — members of the Emir’s entourage were briefly held at the gate amid tightened security following the arrival of President Bola Tinubu’s delegation.

In the confusion that followed, a glass door was forced open and shattered.

The image travelled quickly.

It was not the damage that lingered, but what it captured: a moment when protocol failed, and two systems of authority collided in public view — fragile, visible, and unresolved.

Rewriting the terms of coexistence

The response that followed was quiet, but structural.

In 2025, Governor Radda signed the Katsina State Emirate Law, redefining the role of traditional institutions within the state’s governance architecture.

On 16 December 2025, the government inaugurated the Katsina State Council of Emirates. The Emir of Katsina was appointed Chairman, with the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar-Faruk, as Co-Chairman.

The council was mandated to advise on Islamic law, customary practice, and community affairs — areas where traditional authority remains deeply rooted.

The reform did not eliminate tension; it gave it a structure.

Public disagreement moved behind institutional doors. Authority, once parallel, became coordinated.

Two prayers, one direction

By the 2026 Eid-el-Fitr, the symbolism had shifted — even if the geography had not.

Governor Radda’s decision to pray in Batagarawa, once seen as a distance, now reflects a strategy: extending the state’s presence into communities where trust is still being rebuilt after years of insecurity.

“The fact that we can gather here in peace is a sign of progress,” the governor said after prayers, urging citizens to remain vigilant and to see security as a shared responsibility.

In the city centre, the Emir delivered a message grounded in continuity — discipline, order, and collective responsibility.

Their words came from different traditions.

But they pointed in the same direction.

The governor spoke in the language of systems—security architecture, community intelligence, and measurable development. The Emir spoke in the language of continuity—values, restraint, and social order.

Together, they formed a single narrative, delivered from two locations.

The Durbar, from heritage to diplomacy

At the historic Kofar Soro, horse riders surged through the ancient gates in disciplined formation, their richly embroidered regalia catching the light. The air carried the rhythm of kalangu and algaita drums as the Hawan Bariki Durbar unfolded — a choreography of loyalty, hierarchy, and living history.

Thousands lined the routes. More than 50 district heads assembled. And among them stood an unusual audience: seventeen international diplomats.

The envoys — led by Belgian Ambassador Pieter Leenknegt and including representatives from Europe, Africa, and Latin America — had arrived a day earlier through the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, received by the governor and his deputy before proceeding to the Emir’s palace.

There, tradition met statecraft.

Welcoming the delegation, Governor Radda described the Durbar as “a powerful symbol of unity, peace, and the enduring identity of our people.”

The Durbar is no longer only cultural; it is diplomatic, administrative, and an economic strategy. It is also political theatre.

Security framed the spectacle. About 5,000 personnel were deployed across the state, while restrictions on armed traditional guards were strictly enforced — a reminder that even heritage now operates within modern security realities.

Shared goals, distinct mandates

Beyond the pageantry, both leaders used the Sallah period to reinforce a shared message: stability requires collective effort.

The governor highlighted a mix of kinetic and non-kinetic security measures — including the Community Watch Corps — alongside investments in infrastructure, agriculture, education, and healthcare. Governance, he argued, must be measured by its impact on everyday life.

The emir urged citizens to remain law-abiding and united, emphasising that peace depends not only on policy but on conduct. He also commended the administration—a signal of alignment without erasing institutional boundaries.

The roles remain distinct. The direction is shared.

What has changed — and what endures

Governor Radda and the Emir of Katsina are hosting diplomats during the 2026 Sallah festivities. Photo: Katsina State Government

The clearest evidence of transformation lies in absence.

There were no public disputes this Sallah. No formal queries. No visible rupture.

District heads who once stayed away returned. Institutions that once clashed now operate within a defined framework.

Yet underlying challenges remain. Insecurity persists in parts of the state, and the balance between democratic authority and traditional legitimacy remains delicate.

What has changed is not the disappearance of tension.

It is how it is managed.

After the fracture

Two years ago, a shattered glass door captured a moment of institutional fracture.

Today, two separate prayer grounds reflect something more deliberate: not unity in form, but coordination in purpose.

In Katsina, governance and tradition are no longer competing scripts.

They are learning to speak the same language — slowly, carefully, and with consequence.

And in a region where fragmentation has often deepened insecurity, that shift matters.

Because here, Sallah is no longer just ritual.

It has become a measure.