Manchester City defeated Arsenal to lift the 2026 EFL Cup, with rising star Nico O’Reilly scoring twice in a commanding final performance on Sunday at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

O’Reilly was the standout performer on the night, capitalising on an early error from Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to open the scoring.

The young forward reacted quickest to a loose ball, slotting home to hand City an early advantage.

Just four minutes later, O’Reilly doubled the lead, rising highest in the box to head in his second of the night and put City firmly in control of the contest.

The brace made O’Reilly the first player to score twice in a League Cup final since Zlatan Ibrahimović achieved the feat in 2018, underlining the significance of his performance on one of English football’s biggest stages.

Despite attempts to respond, Arsenal struggled to break down a well-organised City side and were left to rue missed opportunities as their wait for a major trophy stretched further. The Gunners have now gone without silverware since 2020.

For City manager Pep Guardiola, the victory marks another historic milestone. The Spaniard becomes the first manager to win the competition five times, having previously lifted the trophy in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

His side once again demonstrated their dominance in domestic cup competitions, combining control in midfield with clinical finishing in attack.

The triumph adds another piece of silverware to City’s growing collection and reinforces their reputation as one of the most consistent teams in English football.

For Arsenal, however, it was a night of frustration as they fell short in their bid to secure a first major title in six years, leaving questions about their ability to deliver in decisive moments.