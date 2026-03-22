As the 2027 elections approach, the implications are stark. If the current system remains unchanged, the country risks another cycle in which officials enter office with pre-cleared justifications for future wealth. The law is clear. The failure is not legal; it is institutional. Until verification replaces paperwork, corruption in Nigeria will not be fought; it will be filed.

“When corruption is declared in advance and applauded, silence is no longer innocence.”

Nigeria does not suffer from a shortage of anti-corruption laws; it suffers from institutions that have perfected the art of looking away. What is presented as accountability is often paperwork. What is called compliance is frequently fiction. And nowhere is this contradiction more visible than in the growing practice of anticipatory asset declaration — a quiet but devastating subversion of the asset declaration regime.

Anticipatory asset declaration is not complex. It is calculated. Incoming public officers declare assets they do not yet own — billions in cash, sprawling estates, foreign holdings — before assuming office. These declarations are received, stamped, and preserved by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB). Later, when public funds are diverted to acquire those same assets, the earlier declaration becomes a shield: it was declared before office.

This is not a loophole discovered by accident. It is a system sustained by silence.

The real scandal is not that corruption exists. It is that corruption is often declared in advance and administratively protected. An oversight institution that refuses to verify cannot claim neutrality; it becomes an enabler. By routinely accepting implausible declarations without demanding proof, the CCB has moved from watchdog to warehouse — filing documents it is constitutionally bound to interrogate.

This is not incompetence. It is complicity.

The law is neither silent nor ambiguous. The 1999 Constitution (as amended), in the Fifth Schedule, requires public officers to declare their assets truthfully. Truth is not a projection; it is a fact. Assets must exist at the point of declaration. Anything else is falsehood. The same Constitution mandates the CCB not to merely receive declarations, but to examine them and ensure compliance. Examination is not optional; it is the essence of the mandate.

The Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act reinforce this position. False declaration is a punishable offence. Where discrepancies arise, investigation and referral are mandatory. Anticipatory declaration — of what does not exist — falls squarely within false declaration. The absence of prosecution does not legitimise the act; it exposes the enforcement vacuum.

Yet, implausible declarations pass through the system unchallenged.

Consider the now widely discussed instance of a governor-elect in a state in the South-West who declared assets running into several billions of naira before assuming office. Rather than triggering scrutiny, the declaration was celebrated in sections of the press as evidence of wealth and success. No query was issued. No proof was demanded. No institutional alarm was raised.

Later allegations of treasury looting in that same state cast the earlier declaration in a different light. The anticipatory filing had already served its purpose. It provided a pre-fabricated defence. Assets acquired with public funds could now be presented as previously declared.

This was not coincidence. It was design.

Each such episode is not merely an indictment of an individual. It is an indictment of a system that fails at the point where it matters most — prevention. When oversight begins after exposure, it is already too late.

Across Nigeria, investigations by anti-graft agencies have revealed extensive portfolios of properties linked to public officials — homes in elite districts, estates across multiple states, assets in foreign jurisdictions. These discoveries raise a question that has lingered for too long without answer: Where was the verification at the point of declaration?

If assets can be uncovered after the fact, why were they not interrogated at the beginning?

If wealth can be traced through investigations, why was it invisible to the system designed to capture it?

The uncomfortable truth is that Nigeria’s anti-corruption architecture is structurally reactive. It is designed to respond, not to prevent. The Code of Conduct Bureau, which should serve as a frontline filter, has instead become a passive archive. It receives. It records. It files. But it does not interrogate.

In that gap between declaration and verification, corruption finds its safest space.

The consequences are profound. Public office, once conceived as a trust, has increasingly been redefined as an economic project. Elections require vast financial outlays. Political competition is expensive. Without effective oversight, office becomes an investment awaiting returns.

The logic then shifts. Public service is no longer about stewardship; it becomes about recovery. What is spent to attain power must be recouped while in office. Asset declaration, rather than restraining this impulse, is manipulated to accommodate it.

This is how corruption becomes normalised.

When implausible wealth attracts admiration rather than scrutiny, when declarations are celebrated instead of examined, the moral boundaries of governance begin to erode. Citizens observe. They adjust. Expectations change. What was once scandal becomes routine.

A system survives not only by design, but by the silence that surrounds it.

But silence, in law, is not always neutral. Where there is a clear duty to act, failure to act carries consequences. The CCB is not a ceremonial institution. It is constitutionally empowered to examine declarations. Where it repeatedly fails to question obvious inconsistencies, it moves from negligence towards enablement.

At that point, the issue is no longer administrative weakness. It is institutional complicity.

This raises a deeper and more uncomfortable question: Can an oversight body become an accessory to the very misconduct it is meant to prevent?

Nigeria’s international commitments reinforce this obligation. Under global anti-corruption standards, declaration without verification is not accountability; it is performance.

As the 2027 elections approach, the implications are stark. If the current system remains unchanged, the country risks another cycle in which officials enter office with pre-cleared justifications for future wealth. The law is clear. The failure is not legal; it is institutional. Until verification replaces paperwork, corruption in Nigeria will not be fought; it will be filed.

Lanre Ogundipe, a public affairs analyst/commentator on governance and institutional reform, and former president of Nigeria and Africa Union of Journalists, writes from Abuja.