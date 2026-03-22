The Nigerian government has announced plans to introduce a Learner Identification Number to track pupils from primary school through their academic journey.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos on Saturday, Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the ministry, Folasade Boriowo, has denied reports that the government will scrap the National Common Entrance examination.

The common entrance examination is taken by pupils who have completed primary education before enrolling on Junior Secondary School.

Learner ID

Mr Alausa explained that the ID will help track students’ assessments even when they change schools.

He said the new system would help address gaps in the transition from primary to secondary education, particularly the large number of pupils who fail to progress to the next level.

“If somebody is expected to be in JSS class one and he is not there, we will be able to know the reason why he is not continuing his education,” Mr Alausa said.

According to the minister, out of 23 million pupils in over 50,000 public schools in the country, only a little over three million proceed to junior secondary school.

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“The question is, where are the about 20 million not enrolled in our public secondary schools?” he wondered.

Mr Alausa noted that the major problem was access.

He added that he has met with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum on the need to construct more schools to accommodate pupils and students.

“To also follow up on our pupils and students, we are introducing the Learner Identification Number right from the primary school level for our children. It will be unique to each child, and they will have the number no matter where they started schooling or later transferred to,” he explained.

The minister further disclosed that efforts are ongoing to revive the school feeding programme to boost enrolment in public schools, adding that the initiative may be moved to the Federal Ministry of Education for improved monitoring.