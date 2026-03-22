A former governor of Kano State and leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has hosted Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and former governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, at his residence in Kano.

They gathered at Mr Kwankwaso’s Miller Road residence in Kano for the Sallah festivities organised by Mr Kwankwaso.

In a brief statement shared via his verified Facebook page, Mr Kwankwaso expressed his delight at hosting the top politicians, describing the atmosphere at his residence as a “joyful Sallah celebration.”

Ahead of the event, the Kwankwasiyya movement had encouraged supporters to converge at the residence for the annual tradition.

The celebration featured various traditional performances and cultural displays to entertain the guests.

This year’s event has drawn national attention, as it marks the first major political gathering hosted by Mr Kwankwaso since his public falling out with his erstwhile protégé, Governor Abba Yusuf, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in January.

Supporters at the event, many wearing the red caps associated with the Kwankwasiyya movement, provided a colourful backdrop as they welcomed the visiting dignitaries.

Kano politics took a dramatic turn when Governor Yusuf officially defected from the NNPP to the APC, ending a decades-long political partnership often described as a “godfather-godson” relationship.

The presence of Mr Obi, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and PDP governor like Mr Makinde at Mr Kwankwaso’s residence has indicated a potential grand opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.