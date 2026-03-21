The members of the APC in Bauchi State deserve better than a politics of distraction. They deserve a party grounded in truth, respect for internal democracy, and collective responsibility. It is time to move past unfounded controversies and focus on the real work of strengthening the party for the benefit of all its supporters. In the pursuit of progress, there is no room for the baseless agitations of the past.

In the high-stakes theatre of Nigerian politics, the line between principled disagreement and desperate defamation is often blurred. Recent allegations levelled by former Governor Isa Yuguda against the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, regarding the internal affairs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, are a textbook study in this phenomenon.

To the casual observer, these claims might look like a standard intra-party squabble. However, a closer examination reveals a narrative built on a foundation of “Experta Class” political manoeuvring — assertions that are not only baseless but fundamentally reckless.

The Myth of Inducement

At the heart of the current friction is a serious accusation: that Ambassador Tuggar offered financial inducements to influence party processes. This is a heavy charge, yet it remains entirely unsupported by credible evidence. For a diplomat who has conducted his public life with a well-documented commitment to integrity, such claims feel less like a whistleblowing effort and more like a calculated attempt to mislead party members and inflame tensions.

Ambassador Tuggar’s record speaks for itself. As a founding member of the APC and a steadfast supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, his engagement with party leadership has consistently followed legitimate, established channels. He has prioritised consultation and due process over the unilateral “strongman” tactics of a bygone era.

Context and the “Lone Voice”

The true friction in Bauchi stems from a simple matter of party structure. The position of the APC State Secretary is, by established understanding, to be filled by the Katagum Zone. Stakeholders from that zone — including legislators and local leaders — have collectively agreed that the incumbent should remain.

The current controversy arose only when these stakeholders refused to allow the former governor to unilaterally handpick a replacement. When a collective “no” is met with public allegations of corruption, it suggests that the agitator is operating as a lone voice, struggling to maintain a grip on a party structure that has moved toward a more democratic, consultative model.

A Study in Allegiances

It is particularly ironic to see the former governor casting himself as a guardian of party unity. Political history is a long-form receipt, and Yuguda’s is marked by a pattern of shifting partisan affiliations. From his 2009 departure from the platform of the late President Muhammadu Buhari to his various forays into other parties like the Green Party of Nigeria, his trajectory suggests that “loyalty” is often secondary to personal ambition.

Furthermore, the claim that he was responsible for Tuggar’s political emergence is a reversal of historical fact. In the 2007 cycle, it was Yuguda who benefited significantly from Tuggar’s established support base and resources in the Katagum Zone. The lingering resentment from Tuggar’s subsequent decision to contest the governorship against him seems to be the true engine driving these recent outbursts.

Focus on the Future

Nigeria is at a crossroads, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently tasked with navigating a complex global landscape to secure our national interests. Ambassador Tuggar remains focused on these high-level responsibilities, refusing to be bogged down in a public exchange of insults.

The members of the APC in Bauchi State deserve better than a politics of distraction. They deserve a party grounded in truth, respect for internal democracy, and collective responsibility. It is time to move past unfounded controversies and focus on the real work of strengthening the party for the benefit of all its supporters. In the pursuit of progress, there is no room for the baseless agitations of the past.

Alkasim Abdulkadir writes from Abuja.