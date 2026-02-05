South African club Chippa United have confirmed the departure of Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali after agreeing to grant his request to leave the club.

In an official statement dated 5 February, the Eastern Cape–based side announced that Nwabali had formally submitted a request to depart and that the club, after due consideration, approved his release.

“Chippa United Football Club confirms that Stanley Nwabali has formally submitted a request to depart club. After careful consideration, the club has agreed to grant his release,” the statement read.

The club also paid tribute to the goalkeeper for his time with the team, praising his attitude and contribution during his stay.

“We would like to sincerely thank Stanley Nwabali for the years of service, commitment, and professionalism he has shown during his time at Chippa United Football Club. His contribution to the club will always be appreciated,” the statement added.

Chippa United concluded by wishing the Nigerian international success in the next phase of his career and beyond.

“The club wishes Stanley every success in the next chapter of his career and in all his future endeavours.”

A key chapter ends

Nwabali’s exit brings to a close an important chapter in his club career.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper rose to prominence while playing for Chippa United, where he established himself as a regular starter and one of the most reliable shot-stoppers in the South African Premiership.

His performances at club level earned him a breakthrough with Nigeria’s Super Eagles, where he emerged as the first-choice goalkeeper during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire. Nwabali played a central role in Nigeria’s run to the final, delivering a series of commanding displays that drew praise across the continent and significantly raised his profile.

He kept the number one role at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco where he helped Nigeria to a third place finish.

Before moving to South Africa, Nwabali featured in the Nigeria Professional Football League, where he built a reputation for consistency and resilience.

His move to Chippa United in 2022 from Katsina United marked a turning point, providing the platform that eventually launched him onto the international stage.

What next for Nwabali

While Chippa United did not disclose Nwabali’s next destination, his availability is expected to attract interest from clubs both within and outside Africa, given his international experience and recent form.

For Chippa United, the departure leaves a significant gap to fill between the posts, while for Nwabali, it represents another step in a career that has steadily climbed through patience and performance rather than hype.