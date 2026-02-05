As part of his administration’s resolve to position Jigawa State as Nigeria’s hub for forage production and agribusiness, Governor Umar Namadi is currently leading a high-level technical learning mission to the Republic of Argentina.

The mission, conducted in partnership withEL-Meena Farms Limited and international partners, including the Alkhorayef Group of Saudi Arabia, centres on the industrialisation of the alfalfa value chain—a critical component of Governor Namadi’s agricultural transformation agenda.

The delegation is studying the world-class agricultural ecosystem in the Province of Córdoba, a region whose semi-arid conditions are similar to those of Northern Nigeria. The mission aims to replicate Argentina’s “Cluster” model, which integrates smallholder farmers into a high-tech industrial hub for domestic feed security and international export to Middle Eastern markets.

The governor and his team engaged in intensive field and industrial assessments designed to provide a blueprint for Jigawa’s agricultural evolution. The team visited Biofarma S.A., a prominent Córdoba-based leader in animal nutrition, to explore advanced health and feeding protocols essential for upgrading Jigawa’s livestock sector.

The team visited the Nafosa and Pellfood plants where they were provided hands-on exposure to mega-baling, high-density compaction, and pelleting technologies.

The delegation equally toured expansive Alfalfa, soy, and corn fields, observing high-productivity agronomic management and efficient water-use irrigation technologies.

“This mission is not merely a study tour; it is a foundational step toward creating jobs and boosting the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of our state,” Governor Namadi stated.

“By adopting these Argentine industrial blueprints, we are ensuring that Jigawa State transitions from traditional farming to a commercial, export-oriented powerhouse.”

A technical team including the Commissioner for Ministry of Livestock Development, Dr Abdurrahman Salim Lawal, and the Director General of the Jigawa Agriculture Transformation Agency (JATA), Dr Saifullahi Umar accompanied the governor.

The mission is expected to conclude with formalised joint ventures and technical partnerships that will see immediate implementation at El-Meena Farms and across Jigawa’s agricultural clusters.