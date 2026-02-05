Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has requested the approval of the Delta State House of Assembly for a bill seeking to repeal the Internal Revenue Service Law of 2020 and replace it with the Internal Revenue Service, Harmonised Taxes and Levies Law.

The request was conveyed in a letter read at plenary on Wednesday in Asaba by the Speaker of the assembly, Dennis Guwor.

Mr Oborevwori said the repeal had become necessary following the commencement of the federal government’s Tax Reform Laws of 2025, which require states to realign their revenue and taxation laws with the new national tax framework.

He explained that the proposed legislation was designed to merge the existing Internal Revenue Service Law of 2020 with relevant provisions of the Tax Reform Laws of 2025 into a single, comprehensive and harmonised law.

He noted that the consolidation would enhance ease of doing business in the state by ensuring that all matters relating to taxation, revenue collection, and tax administration are clearly addressed under a unified legal framework.

The governor also emphasised that aligning the state’s tax laws with the federal reforms would promote uniformity, clarity and efficiency in Nigeria’s tax system.

Mr Oborevwori added that the proposed law would also help to curb issues such as multiple taxation and regulatory overlap.

In a separate letter, Mr Oborevwori submitted the names of nominees for screening and confirmation as members of the Delta State Judicial Service Commission.

The nominees include Joseph Ojo, representing the Nigerian Bar Association; James Obeuwou, representing the Delta South Senatorial District; and Fun-Ebi Edoyabo, also representing the Delta South Senatorial District.

The governor explained that the nominations followed the expiration of the tenure of three out of the four non-ex-officio members of the commission, necessitating their replacement in line with constitutional provisions.

Following the presentation of the letter, the speaker directed the nominees to submit 35 copies of their curriculum vitae to the Office of the Clerk of the House on or before 10 February.

He also announced that the screening exercise for the nominees would take place on 11 February.

(NAN)