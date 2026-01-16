Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved a N5 million compensation for each family of the forest guards killed during an attack at the Old Oyo National Park.

The governor announced the package on Friday during an on-the-spot assessment of the scene of the attack at Oloka village in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, 6 January, when gunmen attacked the National Forest Rangers’ office in Oloka village, Ikoyi-Ile, leaving five park rangers dead.

The attack, which happened around 11:30 p.m., was carried out by about 12 armed men who reportedly emerged from nearby bushes, opened fire on the facility and fled the scene.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Governor Makinde also approved scholarships up to the university level for the children of the deceased guards.

The governor further pledged to rehabilitate the Oloka–Ikoyi-Ile road under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project to improve movement in the area.

He also promised improved telecommunication services, the provision of boreholes and the installation of solar-powered streetlights for the community.

Mr Makinde assured residents that the state would sustain a joint security operation to guarantee their safety, adding that his administration would intensify efforts to strengthen the state’s security architecture while improving living conditions in the affected communities.

“I thank every one of you in Oloka and pray that we will not experience such an event again. I want to assure you that whatever is expected of the government to ensure your safety and security, we will do it. It is quite unfortunate, and I pray that God will uphold the families left behind by those who were killed.

“The reason I decided to come here personally is to see the environment and the challenges our security agencies may be facing. One of such challenges is communication. I want to assure you that we will pay for telecommunication companies to come and install masts here.

“For the bandits and those causing problems here, we will ensure that you feel the presence of our fortified security from now on.

“For the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident, each will receive ₦5 million. They should send their representatives to us on Monday. For those among the deceased who left children behind, I will approve scholarships for their children up to the university level.

“We are working very hard with our service commanders to ensure that every necessary measure is put in place regarding clearance operations in the Old Oyo National Park. We will redouble our efforts,” he said.

More promises

The governor disclosed plans to write to military authorities in Abuja to request the establishment of a military base in Oloka to further boost security.

He, however, stressed that security is a collective responsibility, urging residents to provide timely information to security agencies whenever they notice suspicious activities.

Governor Makinde commended security agencies and service commanders for their dedication to protecting lives and property across the state.

Mr Makinde later led the community in a minute of silence in honour of the slain guards.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by senior government officials, including his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi; the Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Mojeed Mogbonjubola; the Senior Executive Assistant on General Duties, Bayo Lawal; and the Director-General of the Oyo State Mineral Development Agency, Abiodun Oni.

Traditional rulers, religious leaders and other community representatives were also present, among them the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, and the Onpetu of Ijeru, Oba Sunday Oyediran.

Three suspects arrested

Meanwhile, the governor’s Special Adviser on Security, Fatai Owoseni, a retired commissioner of police, said security agencies had taken three principal suspects into custody in connection with the killing of the forest guards.

He noted that investigations were ongoing and assured residents that law enforcement agencies would not allow criminal groups to gain a foothold in the state.

“Your Excellency has been adequately briefed on the nature of the incident, but as you have always done, you chose to come and see for yourself exactly what happened.

“As we speak, three key suspects directly involved in the incident have been arrested, and our security commanders are currently interrogating them. The commanders will live up to Your Excellency’s assurance that bandits will not be given space to operate in this state,” he said.