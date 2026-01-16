The CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, has set a new scoring benchmark after recording 120 goals ahead of Sunday’s final.

The tally surpasses the previous AFCON record of 119 goals achieved at the 2023 tournament in Côte d’Ivoire, underlining the competition’s attacking quality and growing continental confidence.

Before then, the highest total stood at 102 goals, recorded at Egypt 2019 following the tournament’s expansion from 16 to 24 teams.

Africa’s traditional heavyweights have driven the scoring surge, with Senegal, Nigeria, Morocco and Côte d’Ivoire displaying depth, pace and attacking variety throughout the competition.

Emerging stars have also matched established names, contributing decisively and reinforcing the continent’s expanding talent pool.

Morocco’s Brahim Díaz leads the scoring chart with five goals, underlining his influence at the tournament.

He is closely trailed by Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, who have each scored four goals.

With the third-place playoff and final still to be played, the race for the Golden Boot remains open.

The goal record could yet be extended, crowning a tournament that has consistently delivered drama, excitement and attacking football.

From the opening matches, AFCON 2025 set an ambitious tone as coaches adopted bolder tactics and forwards thrived in expansive systems.

Matches were often decided by moments of individual brilliance or coordinated attacking play rather than cautious defending.

The expanded 24-team format, long debated, has instead produced competitive and goal-rich fixtures across group and knockout stages.

Fans were treated to thrilling comebacks, late winners and end-to-end contests that sustained excitement throughout the tournament.

The previous record from Egypt 2019 was surpassed before the decisive phase, with knockout matches maintaining the attacking momentum.

Pressure failed to suppress creativity as teams continued to express themselves on the biggest stage.

Morocco’s vibrant stadiums, from Tangier to Rabat, provided a colourful and energetic backdrop to the goal rush.

Home support enhanced the spectacle, but the scoring feats reflected a continent-wide evolution.

Beyond statistics, the 120-goal milestone signals a shift in African football towards tactical flexibility, technical assurance and attacking belief.

As AFCON 2025 nears its climax, the tournament has already secured a historic legacy for numbers, narrative and the future promise of African football.

(NAN)