Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has participated in the All Progressives Congress (APC) e-membership registration and revalidation exercise at his Katuka Polling Unit, Radda Ward, Charanchi Local Government Area, describing the exercise as a critical step towards strengthening the party’s internal democracy, unity and organisational capacity.

Governor Radda explained that the nationwide digital registration and revalidation exercise was introduced by the APC to update and authenticate its membership database, enhance transparency and ensure that every member is properly captured and recognised within the party’s structure.

Speaking at his polling unit, he said he attended the exercise not as the Governor of Katsina State, but as an ordinary and proud member of the APC, in order to demonstrate equality, discipline and respect for party processes.

“Today, I am here not as Governor, but as a loyal party member. This is to show clearly that in the APC, all members are equal before the constitution and the rules of the party,” he said.

Governor Radda noted that the e-registration and revalidation would further strengthen internal democracy and give every member a sense of belonging and full political rights.

“This exercise shows clearly that once you are properly registered and revalidated, you are qualified to aspire to any position, from councillor to House of Assembly, local government chairman, Governor and even President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he stated.

He called on all APC members across Katsina State who still possess only the old membership cards to visit their polling units and complete the digital registration and revalidation process.

“I appeal to all our members, from the ward level to the state level, to come out and register and revalidate. This process guarantees your recognition and secures your future political participation within the party,” the Governor said.

Governor Radda stressed that polling unit heads, ward executives and local government party leaders must take full responsibility for grassroots mobilisation.

“Every polling unit must take ownership of this assignment. Our strength as a party must reflect in our numbers, and we must ensure that no member is left behind,” he declared.

The governor also urged Local Government Chairmen, councillors and the three APC Zonal Chairmen in the state to intensify mobilisation in their respective areas.

“I want all our elected officials and party leaders to go back to their people and mobilise massively so that Katsina will record one of the highest numbers of digitally registered and revalidated APC members in the entire country,” he said.

He further charged the State Chairman and the entire State Executive Committee to provide strong leadership and effective coordination throughout the exercise.

“The success of this registration depends on strong organisation and supervision. I expect the State Executive Committee to ensure that the process is smooth, credible and comprehensive across all wards,” Governor Radda added. He noted that the exercise would continue until the end of January, assuring that there is sufficient time for all members to be captured.

“There is still time, but we should not wait until the last minute. I urge all members who are yet to register and revalidate to do so promptly,” he said.

Describing Katsina as a traditional stronghold of the APC, Mr Radda said the party’s unity, popularity and grassroots acceptance must be reflected in a robust digital membership database.

“Katsina has always been a home of the APC. Our large support base must be properly documented through this digital registration so that our true strength will be visible at the national level,” he stressed.

He also called on all political office holders, including heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and parastatals, to participate fully in the exercise.

“Every appointee must return to his or her polling unit and register and revalidate. Leadership by example is important, and we must all show loyalty and commitment to our great party,” the governor said.

He further drew attention to the requirement of a valid National Identification Number (NIN) and Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) for the digital registration.

“In today’s society, especially in the North-West, having a NIN is no longer optional. It is essential for governance, access to opportunities and full inclusion in national development,” he observed.

Earlier, the APC Council Chairman, Ibrahim Sani, represented by his Vice, Aminu Hassan, said the people of Radda District and the entire Charanchi Local Government Area were proud of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda for his leadership style. He urged residents to proceed to their respective wards and polling units to register and revalidate their membership in the ongoing exercise.

In the same vein, the State Coordinator of the APC E-Registration and Revalidation Exercise said the exercise would last for two weeks, after which the registration portal would be closed until after the party primaries.

He noted that the APC remains the strongest party in Katsina State and that a massive turnout would further demonstrate this strength, adding that six personnel have been deployed to each polling unit to conduct the exercise.

Those in attendance included the APC State Chairman, Hon Sani J B Daura; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; Shamsu Sule, ward and polling unit executives, party members, community leaders and supporters.