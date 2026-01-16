The Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences (Taskforce) has dismissed allegations of extortion, illegal sale of seized motorcycles, and abuse of force during its operations against commercial motorcyclists (okada) in the state.

In a statement issued on Friday by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, described claims circulating on social media as “misleading and unsubstantiated narratives” about its activities.

According to the Taskforce, motorcycles are confiscated only following due process and prosecuted before the Mobile Court for violating the Lagos State Road Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, particularly for operating on routes prohibited by the government.

“These actions are judicially backed and not arbitrary,” the agency said, adding that enforcement operations are strictly conducted within the framework of the law.

The taskforce also denied claims that seized motorcycles are sold back to operators.

“Upon confiscation, seized motorcycles are transferred to the Ministry of Transportation and subsequently crushed at the government-approved junkyard in Alausa,” the statement read.

“At no point are seized motorcycles sold back to operators or diverted for personal benefit.”

While motorcycles are destroyed, vehicles seized under other circumstances are auctioned only through court-approved and transparent processes, the taskforce added.

The agency further clarified that civilian touts are not involved in operations. Some operatives may work in plain clothes as part of intelligence-led activities.

“The para-military operatives attached to the agency may operate in plain clothes as part of intelligence-led sting operations, a standard enforcement practice worldwide,” it said.

Spotlighting security concerns, the taskforce said intelligence reports indicate that a significant number of operators arrested in restricted areas are non-Nigerians, some without valid documentation.

“Criminal elements often exploit the okada business to evade scrutiny, infiltrate communities, and foment disorder,” the agency said, describing illegal motorcycle operations as a broader public safety issue beyond traffic violations.

The taskforce also dismissed allegations against its chairman, Adetayo Akerele, who is a chief superintendent of police, of personal enrichment or compromise, calling the claims “reckless, unfounded and unsupported by facts.”

It added that the chairman has carried out his duties “with the highest degree of responsibility, professionalism and integrity.”

The agency defended its use of tear gas in operations, noting that it remains an internationally recognised crowd-control measure when deployed by trained personnel.

“Its use is governed by strict operational guidelines and is never applied arbitrarily,” the statement read.

Urging the public to verify information before sharing it online, the Taskforce warned that misinformation undermines public trust and hinders efforts to maintain order.

“Lagosians deserve to live, work and commute in a safe, serene and secure environment, and the Taskforce remains unwavering in its commitment to that mandate,” the statement added.