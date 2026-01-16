The police in Lagos on Friday, charged a 25‑year‑old man, Christopher Monday, before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, over alleged sexual assault on his neighbour’s four-year-old daughter.

The defendant, who resides at No.13 Surulere St, in Dopemu, Agege, is standing trial on one count of sexual assault.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Adegoke Ademigbuji, an assistant supritendent of police, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on 17 October 2025 at 8 Surulere St. Dopemu, Agege.

He alleged that the defendant lured the minor into his room, and fondled with her private parts.

He said that the girl later reported the situation to her mother, and the defendant was consequently arrested.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravenes the provision of section 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

ALSO READ: Court remands security guard over alleged sexual assault on teenager

The Chief Magistrate, M.F. Onamusi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of one million naira, with two sureties in like sum.

The court adjourned the case until 30 January for mention.

(NAN)