Nigeria’s flawless march at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has been powered by more than goals, tactics, or individual brilliance.

According to Alex Iwobi, the real fuel has been something deeper: unity, brotherhood, and a shared hunger shaped by past disappointment.

As the Super Eagles prepare to face hosts Morocco in Wednesday’s semifinal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Iwobi has offered a rare glimpse into the emotional core of a team that has quietly become the standard-bearer of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

A perfect run built on unity

Nigeria arrive in Rabat as the tournament’s most convincing side. Five matches. Five wins. Fourteen goals. A new national record for goals scored in a single AFCON campaign.

Victories over Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Mozambique, and Algeria have carried the Super Eagles into the last four unbeaten and brimming with belief.

Yet, at the pre-match press conference, Iwobi insisted that the success story has less to do with systems and more with people.

“For me, I feel it is the family environment we have created, the brotherhood within the team. Everyone cares about how the other feels; we are united and all pushing in the same direction to make sure we succeed on pitch,” he said.

That togetherness has shown on the field. Nigeria have mixed attacking freedom with control and maturity, often overwhelming opponents without ever losing shape.

Growing into their moment

Iwobi, who has been one of Nigeria’s most consistent performers in midfield, believes this team is now reaping the rewards of lessons learned at the previous AFCON.

At the 2023 edition, Nigeria reached the final with a youthful squad that impressed but ultimately fell short. Two years on, that group has grown.

“From the previous AFCON where we performed very well, we were a bit young but you realize now everyone is entering their prime and performing well both at club and the national team,” he explained.

That maturity has translated into authority. Nigeria no longer chase games emotionally; they manage them.

World Cup pain as motivation

Behind the smiles and confidence lies unresolved pain. Iwobi admitted that Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the last World Cup still burns, and that disappointment has sharpened the team’s focus in Morocco.

“I feel like everybody has this task ahead that we want to win every game. Obviously we wanted to qualify for the World Cup but it did not happen and we are trying to use that disappointment as a push factor for ourselves and our country.”

Rather than divide the squad, the setback has brought them closer, creating a sense of collective responsibility to deliver something meaningful.

Showing the human side

Away from the pitch, Iwobi has also been documenting life inside Nigeria’s camp through video diaries on his YouTube channel. For him, it is about controlling the story and reminding fans that footballers are people first.

“My intention was to control my narrative because obviously everyone sees the football side but I’m trying to show that we are equally human, we have the fun side.

“There is a lot of characters, lots of personalities but when we go to the pitch, we go for war, we fight and make sure we give our best. I hope everyone out there is enjoying the content.”

One step from the final

Nigeria face Morocco on Wednesday evening in Rabat, with a place in Sunday’s final on the line. The other semifinal will feature Senegal vs. Egypt.

For the Super Eagles, the numbers already tell a historic story. But if Iwobi’s words are anything to go by, it is the bond within the dressing room, tested by failure, strengthened by time, that may yet carry Nigeria all the way.