Vice President Kashim Shettima has charged public servants in Nigeria to embrace the virtues of selflessness, discipline and excellence, saying enduring legacies in public service are built on consistency of effort, strength of character and resilience in the face of institutional challenges.

Mr Shettima spoke in Abuja on Tuesday while chairing a high-level colloquium organised to mark the 50th birthday of the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit (CRDCU), Hadiza Bala Usman,

According to the vice president, the most lasting achievements in governance are sustained not by spectacle or applause, but by daily discipline, consistency and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

“If we are to raise more generations of Nigerians ready to lead with purpose, to deliver with excellence, and to serve with courage, we must remember this truth: intention without the willingness to pay the price of service remains wishful thinking,” he said.

Mr Shettima praised Ms Usman, describing her as a public servant whose rise was “earned through clarity, courage and excellence”

He said Ms Usman’s career exemplified the values of discipline, service and courage required to reform public institutions and deliver results in governance.

“There is no doubt that Hadiza Bala Usman’s place in our public service history is secure,” he said. “This was not built on spectacle, nor did it rely on applause. What she has become is the product of decisions taken quietly, responsibilities carried fully, and institutions strengthened with care.

“After her education, Hadiza Bala Usman studied the system, understood its demands and earned her place. She is someone we hope our children will emulate,” the vice president said.

Mr Shettima recalled the Chibok girls incident in 2014 stressing that Ms Usman stepped forward at critical moments in Nigeria’s history, when the government required committed and capable hands.

“In one of Nigeria’s darkest moments, she answered the call of service. We have seen her show up when the government needed her the most,” he said.

According to him, her journey in public service required uncommon courage, making her a symbol of hope, particularly for young women.

“She is a mirror not only for northern girls, but for young women across the country who are still searching for their voices. Her rise was earned, not gifted. She leads with clarity, guided by courage, and delivers with excellence,” he added.

Maintaining that her achievements were never accidental, Mr Shettima said Ms Usman’s rise in public service was deliberate and sustained by a faithful commitment to the difficult work of building a functional nation.

“May your example continue to guide those who still believe that service, when done well, can ennoble a nation,” he added.

Tributes

In his goodwill message, the senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, drew parallels between Ms Usman and her late father, renowned historian and intellectual, Bala Usman.

“Those who know your father know he was the only Nigerian academic who refused a professorial title. He earned it but didn’t need it. That is the Bala Usman in you,” Mr Oshiomhole said.

He added that criticisms often directed at Ms Usman, including claims that she was stubborn or overly detailed, were reflections of her father’s principled character.

“When you were appointed managing director of the NPA, some people with bad “belle” tried to rubbish you, not knowing your background. They wanted to rubbish your family name, but in the end, they only rubbished themselves,” he said.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, described Ms Usman as a leader who acts “by conviction rather than convenience, and by principle rather than popularity.”

He noted that for more than two decades, she had operated at the intersection of civic advocacy and institutional leadership, playing significant roles in civil society and government.

Mr Gbajabiamila recalled her involvement in the 2014 civic advocacy following the abduction of schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State, which helped sustain national and international attention on the issue.

He said Ms Usman later transitioned into government with the same sense of discipline and commitment, bringing accountability, coordination and evidence-based decision-making into public institutions.

“She exercised authority without spectacle, governed with discipline, made decisions grounded in policy and evidence, and maintained focus in the face of resistance to reform,” he said.

According to him, her leadership expanded expectations of women in positions of power, prioritising performance over rhetoric.

“This occasion is not just a celebration of personality, but a reflection on leadership, service and what it means to deliver results in complex environments,” he added, noting that Ms Usman works closely with his office.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, also commended Ms Usman for her consistent commitment to accountability and results-driven governance.

He described her role as special adviser on Policy and Coordination as central to strengthening institutional performance and ensuring alignment with the administration’s priorities.

“This celebration is not just about age, but about a life of purpose, discipline and national service,” Mr Akume said.

In her vote of thanks, Ms Usman expressed gratitude to the vice president, senior government officials, colleagues and guests for honouring her.

She also spoke emotionally about her late father, thanking Mr Oshiomhole for referencing him during his remarks.

“I am truly a daddy’s girl, and I miss my father so much,” she said.

“I am humbled, and I cannot thank you enough. I appreciate everyone from the bottom of my heart. Thank you all for coming, and God bless you.”

Several dignitaries attended the event, including the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele; Hadiza El-Rufai; the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Mariya Mahmoud; senior officials of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs); senators; and members of the House of Representatives.

Ms Usman’s biography

Ms Usman was appointed special adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy and Coordination in June 2023, a position that places her at the centre of aligning government policies and tracking the president’s delivery agenda across ministries, departments and agencies.

Her public service career spans key roles at both state and federal levels. In 2015, she was appointed chief of staff to the Governor of Kaduna State by former Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

In 2016, she made history as the first female managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), a role she held until February 2022.

During her tenure, she oversaw wide-ranging reforms aimed at improving port efficiency, transparency and accountability.