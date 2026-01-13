Today marks a historic milestone in Nigeria’s trade relations. The Federal Republic of Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement CEPA that will transform economic ties between our two nations and deliver tangible benefits for Nigerian businesses, professionals, and workers.

This Agreement is the product of focused and determined negotiations led by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment under the direction of the Honourable Minister and Chief Negotiator for Nigeria, Jumoke Oduwole.

It prioritises market access for Nigerian goods and services, facilitates quality investment inflows, and advances our national economic diversification under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

What This Agreement Delivers for Nigeria

For Nigerian exporters, the UAE will eliminate tariffs on over 7,000 products. Immediately, our agricultural and industrial products – fish and seafood, oil seeds, cereals, cotton, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and more, will enter the UAE market duty-free.

Over the next three to five years, the UAE will eliminate tariffs on Nigerian machinery, vehicles, electrical equipment, apparel, and furniture. Nigerian industrial exports now have a clear and competitive pathway into one of the world’s most dynamic trading hubs.

In addition, Nigerian businesses can establish operations in the UAE through new corporate entities, branches, and subsidiaries.

Nigerian business visitors can enter the UAE for up to 90 days in 12 months to explore trade and investment opportunities while intra-corporate transferees, our managers, executives, and specialists can relocate with their corporate entities for renewable three-year periods.

For Nigeria’s investment climate, this Agreement addresses longstanding impediments to foreign direct investment. UAE investors now have clarity and confidence to invest in Nigeria’s productive sectors.

This will support Nigeria’s industrialisation agenda, enhance transport and logistics connectivity, and contribute to the creation of quality jobs for our youthful population.

Nigeria’s Commitments Under the Agreement

For trade in goods, Nigeria will eliminate tariffs on around 6,000 products. Tariffs on around 60 per cent of these products will be eliminated immediately, with the remainder phased over five years.

These imports are concentrated in industrial inputs, capital goods, and machinery that will strengthen Nigeria’s productive capacity. Nigeria’s Import Prohibition List remains in effect.

On trade in services, Nigeria’s commitments cover 99 specific services across 10 sectors, including business services, communication, transport, financial services, construction, distribution, health, environment, recreational/sporting, and tourism.

A Strategic Agreement for a Diversified Economy

This CEPA is a strategic instrument for economic transformation. With significant market access secured for value-added and industrial goods, this agreement incentivises Nigerian manufacturers to scale production for export.

The CEPA also positions Nigeria as the gateway for international investors seeking access to the African Continental Free Trade Area and its 1.4 billion people.

Nigeria has already recorded unprecedented participation from UAE institutional investors, including First Abu Dhabi Bank, particularly in infrastructure financing.

Notably, this includes support for the construction of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road, representing a strong vote of confidence in Nigeria’s macroeconomic trajectory and reform agenda. Sky Capital has been instrumental in supporting the CEPA agreement and in projecting Nigeria’s investor readiness.

The signing of the Agreement signals acceleration of deals in agriculture, real estate, digital banking, retail and infrastructure financing.

The Agreement is fully consistent with our obligations under the World Trade Organisation, the African Continental Free Trade Area, and ECOWAS.

Swift Implementation

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, working with key MDAs such as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), alongside FMITI agencies such as the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) will ensure that Nigerian businesses, and the investors we host, have the information, support, and facilitation they need to take swift and full advantage of this Agreement in line with Mr. President’s “Nigeria First” directive.

I would like to appreciate the Nigerian negotiation team, including the Lead Technical Advisers, FMITI/Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiation, the Nigerian Customs Service and the Ministry of Justice, among several other Ministries, Departments and Agencies, who played a critical role in this milestone Agreement.

Collectively, these institutions will ensure that Nigerian businesses are equipped with the necessary information, support, and facilitation mechanisms required to fully leverage the opportunities created by this Agreement.

I would like to seize this opportunity to appreciate Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, and the UAE negotiation team for this strong collaborative effort.

To the Nigerian private sector: this Agreement was negotiated for you. I urge you to identify your opportunities with enhanced market access and move with confidence into the UAE market with the protections we have secured for you. Nigeria is open for business, and Nigerian businesses now have open access to the UAE, the Middle East and the rest of the world.

Jumoke Oduwole

Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment,

Abu Dhabi, UAE

13 January 2026