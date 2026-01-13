The Police Command in Rivers State has arrested a 26-year-old suspect, Goodnews Iberi, for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and killing of Rita Eleonu in the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this to journalist in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

She said that Ms Eleonu, 25, was abducted from her Rumuekini community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers.

Ms Iringe-Koko, a chief superintendent of police, said the incident was reported to the police on 29 December, prompting the police to launch an investigation.

According to her, Mr Iberi and four other accomplices lured the victim to Rumuakundu community in Emohua Local Government Area, where she was kidnapped.

“Iberi and his accomplices, who are still at large, took the victim to their camp in a forest along the East-West Road in Emohua.

“After contacting the family and collecting a ransom of N210,000, the suspects murdered her,” she said.

She explained that operatives of the command’s Anti-Cultism Unit took over the investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding Ms Eleonu’s disappearance.

Ms Iringe-Koko said that through intelligence-led policing, operatives arrested Mr Iberi at his hideout at about 6:30 a.m. on 8 January.

“During interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime, providing detailed information about his role and implicating four other suspects who are currently at large,” she added.

She said the suspect later led police operatives to the forest where the decomposing remains of the victim were recovered and deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

The police spokesperson said the suspect remained in police custody, while efforts were ongoing to apprehend other members of the kidnap syndicate.

Family of six killed by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

In a separate development, the Police Command in Rivers confirmed the death of a family of six due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Ogale community, Eleme LGA of Rivers.

Ms Iringe-Koko said the victims were discovered dead in their locked apartment at about 3:00 p.m. on 11 January.

She explained that Godwin Ogosu reported that his elder brother, his wife, and their four children, who had gone to bed the previous night, failed to come out in the morning.

According to her, after repeated knocks on the door by co-tenants yielded no response, the matter was reported to the police.

“Operatives from the Eleme Police Division immediately mobilised to the scene and forcibly opened the door.

“Inside the room, six bodies were found, including father, mother, three male children, and one female child,” she said.

Preliminary investigations suggested that generator fumes caused the deaths.

“The family’s generator was reportedly switched on and placed inside the parlour before they retired to bed,” she disclosed.

Ms Iringe-Koko said the bodies had been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy, while photographic evidence was taken to support ongoing investigations.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olugbenga Adepoju, described the deaths as tragic and advised residents always to place generators in well-ventilated outdoor areas.

He warned that placing generators in sitting rooms, garages, sheds, or enclosed spaces could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning and death.

“This dangerous practice has claimed many lives. Residents must prioritise their safety and that of their families,” Mr Adepoju said.

(NAN)