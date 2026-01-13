Few believed Nigeria would be standing here. Fewer still expected them to arrive as the most consistent team at the tournament. Yet on Wednesday night in Rabat, the Super Eagles will walk into the lion’s den with momentum, belief, and a point to prove.

Nigeria face hosts Morocco in one of the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with a place in Sunday’s final on the line at the iconic Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Against the backdrop of a partisan crowd and a Moroccan side unbeaten on home soil, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has made one thing clear: Nigeria will not go quietly.

“We are ready for this game, for all of the games that we play in this tournament,” Chelle said at his pre-match press conference.

“We try to play every game like the last and we will give everything as we have given everything.”

From outsiders to pace-setters

Nigeria’s route to the last four has been built on control, conviction and quiet authority. Five matches. Five wins.

Two North African giants already brushed aside; Tunisia in the group stage and Algeria in the quarter-finals.

That run has made Chelle’s side the only team with a 100 per cent record at AFCON 2025. Still, the Super Eagles will once again be cast as underdogs.

Morocco carry the weight of home advantage, backed by a roaring crowd and the spine of the squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. For Chelle, that pedigree raises the stakes even higher.

“Algeria was the biggest test,” he admitted.

“Morocco is the biggest test. Every game is the biggest test for this team because the expectation is so big.”

Managing bodies, shaping the plan

Nigeria’s quarter-final win over Algeria was bruising, both physically and emotionally. Add the repeated travel between Fez and Rabat, and recovery has become as important as tactics.

Chelle confirmed that the final game plan will depend heavily on the physical state of his squad.

“I have to check my players, how they are physically because you know we play three days before,” he explained.

“We have to rest and after I will judge how is my team and then we can talk about the game plan.”

There is even the possibility of Nigeria ceding possession; an approach that could suit their strengths.

“Maybe we’ll let them have the ball and wait.”

It is a calculated gamble. Morocco have shown occasional difficulty breaking down deep, compact defences, while Nigeria possess pace, power and precision in transition.

Firepower and belief

Despite the fatigue, Chelle remains confident in the balance of his squad. The attacking trio of Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams and Ademola Lookman continues to stretch defences, while Alex Iwobi’s composure and intelligence provide the glue between midfield and attack.

Beyond tactics, there is also unfinished business.

Nigeria reached the final of the 2023 AFCON, only to fall to hosts Côte d’Ivoire. Now, the three-time African champions are two games away from erasing that pain, and ending a title drought that stretches back to 2013.

On Wednesday night, against the hosts and against the odds, Eric Chelle’s message is simple and defiant: Nigeria will empty the tank.

They have come too far to do anything less.