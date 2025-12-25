Emergency responders battled through the early hours of Christmas Day to contain a massive fire that engulfed the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House on Martins Street, Lagos Island, with the blaze spreading to at least four neighbouring buildings.

The fire, which broke out on Wednesday evening, continued for more than 10 hours, causing extensive damage in one of Lagos’ busiest commercial districts.

Video footage from the scene, shared by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Thursday morning, showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from multiple floors of the high-rise, with bright flames visible from a distance and debris scattered across adjoining streets.

According to preliminary reports, the fire started around 5 p.m. on either the fourth or fifth floor of the building, which currently serves mainly as a warehouse and retail outlet for clothing materials, before spreading rapidly to other floors.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said late Wednesday night that the inferno had intensified across several floors, with thick smoke and rising heat hampering access to upper levels and complicating firefighting efforts.

In a statement, LASEMA Permanent Secretary Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu warned that the situation posed serious risks to lives, nearby structures and businesses, as well as members of the public within the surrounding area.

“The fire continues to spread vertically, requiring sustained multi-agency coordination and specialised equipment to prevent escalation,” Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He advised residents, traders and occupants of adjoining buildings to evacuate immediately to avoid casualties from smoke inhalation, structural failure or further fire spread.

“Evacuation is critical at this stage to safeguard lives and reduce exposure to secondary hazards,” he stated.

Emergency teams, including LASEMA’s Shark Response Unit, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Lagos State Ambulance Service, were deployed for firefighting, rescue and containment operations, while security agencies cordoned off the area to restrict access.

The Nigerian Television Authority reported that at least four adjacent buildings, including a church and a mosque, were affected by the fire, leaving residents and business owners assessing losses and unable to sleep through the night.

“More than 10 hours after the inferno that engulfed the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House located on Martins Street, Lagos Island, emergency responders are yet to completely put out the fire,” the broadcaster said.

Reacting to the incident, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urged residents to remain calm, assuring them that the situation was under control.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos State Government said no casualties had been recorded, while the cause of the fire remained unknown.

Mr Omotoso said the distress call was received at about 4:41 p.m., prompting an immediate response from firefighters at the Ebute Elefun and Dolphin fire stations, with reinforcement from the Sari Iganmu Fire Station and the Alausa headquarters.

“The firefighters arrived at the scene within 12 minutes, at about 4:53 p.m., and commenced coordinated containment operations,” he said.

He added that preliminary findings showed the fire originated from the fifth floor of the building before spreading to other levels.

According to him, although the structure was formerly used as corporate office space, it now functions largely as a warehouse and retail centre for clothing materials.

Mr Omotoso said Governor Sanwo-Olu personally monitored the situation throughout the night and maintained constant communication with emergency responders and security agencies.

“As at about 3:40 a.m., when the fire had largely been brought under control, the governor was still receiving updates and issuing directives,” he said.

“Our priority is the safety of lives; I have directed that the building and its surroundings be thoroughly secured, and that emergency personnel must ensure that no one is left inside.”

The governor also commended firefighters and other first responders for what he described as a swift and courageous response to the incident.

“Lagosians should remain calm; the situation is under control,” he said.

Authorities said safety assessments of nearby buildings were ongoing to prevent secondary incidents, adding that further updates would be provided as investigations continue.