A minor fire broke out late Tuesday night at the Terminus Market in Jos, Plateau State, the Jos Main Market Authority has confirmed.

Preliminary investigations have yet to establish the exact cause of the fire.

Firefighters from both the federal and Plateau State Fire Services responded promptly, containing the fire before it could spread.

According to the Jos Main Market Authority, security agencies cordoned off the area to safeguard traders’ property and maintain order.

Terminus Market has a history of devastating fires. In February 2001, a massive blaze destroyed large portions of the market, leaving countless traders bankrupt.

Another fire in April 2025 consumed a section of the market where traders had resettled after being evicted from roadside stalls by the government.

Despite reconstruction efforts, many traders continue to operate from makeshift structures, exposing them to repeated risks.

The Jos Main Market Authority and relevant government agencies have assured the public that investigations into the fire are ongoing and that measures will be taken to prevent future incidents. Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported and that traders’ safety remains secured.

Read the full official statement on the fire below.

The Management of the Jos Main Market Authority wishes to inform traders and the general public of a minor fire incident that occurred at the Terminus Market in the late hours of Tuesday, 23 December 2025.

Preliminary, on-the-spot assessments indicate that the cause of the incident is yet to be conclusively established. Initial observations suggest it may have been linked to an unattended source of heat within the market area; however, investigations are ongoing.

The Authority reassures the public that the incident was promptly brought under control through the swift response of officers and men of the Federal and Plateau State Fire Services, limiting the impact to a small section of the market. Security agencies have secured the area to ensure the safety of traders’ properties and maintain order.

The Jos Main Market Authority, in collaboration with relevant government agencies, is already taking steps to assess the situation and provide support to affected traders.

The Management assures all stakeholders that the safety of traders and the general public remains a top priority, with further updates to follow.

Management, Jos Main Market Authority