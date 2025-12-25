The opossum’s lesson is simple: in politics, restraint can be a form of power. What appeared to be passivity may, in fact, have been a deliberate recalibration of forces… Fubara’s strategic restraint appears to have been a deliberate pause before a calculated dash for political freedom and leverage… As the leader of the governing APC in Rivers State, Fubara must now continue to place the needs of the people at the centre of public policy and governmental action.

In the animal kingdom, the opossum survives through a combination of tact, patience, and strategy. When threatened by a pack of predators, the opossum collapses into stillness, mouth open, tongue out — pretending to be dead and even emitting an unbearably foul smell.

When the predator loses interest and lets its guard down, then, at the perfect moment, the opossum springs back to life and makes a frantic escape.

For centuries, the opossum’s capacity for tact and surprise in the face of existential threats has been studied and adopted by war strategists, political actors, behavioural psychologists, and even start-up entrepreneurs seeking to disrupt dominant markets through innovation.

In Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s recent political manoeuvres suggest he may have borrowed a page from the opossum’s disruptive playbook.

For months, Fubara was portrayed as politically cornered and weakened by intractable political battles. Although he was an important member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he appeared isolated from the party’s powerful blocs, undermined by influential rivals, and perpetually on the defensive.

Observers interpreted his silence and restraint as signs of weakness or cowardice. Across social media, memes portrayed Fubara as a general who capitulated and abandoned his troops.

But in politics, perceived weakness can be disarming. Rivals who believe an opponent is finished often become overconfident. They misjudge their own leverage and assume they can dictate every outcome.

By “playing dead” when a state of emergency suspended him from office for six months; and even publicly declaring that his “spirit” had left the Rivers State Government House, Fubara allowed his adversaries to relax their vigilance. This was a classic opossum move.

Fubara’s strategic pivot to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has therefore been seen by observers as a stunning political resurrection from the graveyard to which his adversaries had consigned him.

The move reshapes the political landscape by realigning federal support, shifting institutional influence, and forcing opponents to reassess their positions.

Like the opossum, Fubara did not confront his predators directly; instead, he relied on timing and surprise to gain the upper hand.

In Nigerian politics, proximity to federal power often matters more than party labels. By repositioning himself, Fubara may have neutralised threats and created the political space required to govern effectively.

This is a critical moment for all stakeholders, especially members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to reconsider their approach and work harmoniously with Governor Fubara to accelerate development for the benefit of Rivers State.

Further attacks on Fubara’s pro-people agenda in Rivers State may now be interpreted as attacks on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strong emphasis on reconciliation, tolerance, and accommodation within the APC fold.

The opossum’s lesson is simple: in politics, restraint can be a form of power. What appeared to be passivity may, in fact, have been a deliberate recalibration of forces.

Fubara’s strategic restraint appears to have been a deliberate pause before a calculated dash for political freedom and leverage.

As the leader of the governing APC in Rivers State, Fubara must now continue to place the needs of the people at the centre of public policy and governmental action.

His ongoing efforts to transform critical sectors such as health, housing, education, rural development, and sustainable livelihoods must continue, in alignment with the United Nations Agenda 2030 and the Renewed Hope agenda of the APC.

Finally, Governor Fubara must sustain efforts toward peace and reconciliation with all stakeholders, while upholding “Rivers First” as the guiding doctrine of his administration.

Austin Tam-George was a senior executive fellow at Harvard Kennedy School, Cambridge, Massachusetts. He served as commissioner for Information and Communications in Rivers State from 2015 to 2017.