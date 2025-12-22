Africa’s 35th Cup of Nations in Morocco will double as a coming‑of‑age stage for a new generation of African talent.

These below, are a crop of U23 top 5 players who already have begun turning heads with their dynamic play at club level.

From quick attackers to tireless midfield engines, the following five teenagers and twenty-somethings, drawn from both Europe’s big leagues and African club football, carry the hopes of their nations.

AFCON 2025 the 35th edition promises to spotlight a host of amazing talents who possess the potential to become the next best things in Africa and the world.

Each profile below includes the player’s name, age, nation and club, position and style, recent achievements, and the role he is expected to play for his country in Morocco.

Lamine Camara (Senegal), 21 – Midfielder (AS Monaco, France)

The box-to-box midfield dynamo is known for his stamina, tough tackling, and clever passing. Senegal’s Lamine Camara is a tireless, all-action midfielder who covers every blade of grass.

A graduate of Génération Foot (Senegal) and former FC Metz youngster, Camara joined AS Monaco in 2024 and quickly became a first-team regular.

He already has impressive honors: in 2023 he was named CAF’s Young Player of the Year and won the Africa U‑20 Cup of Nations as Senegal’s captain, even earning Player of the Tournament.

Off the ball he harasses opponents and breaks up play; on the ball he distributes crisply and can carry out dangerous long-range strikes. In club play he has chipped in a handful of goals and assists for Monaco this season.

Impact: At AFCON 2025, Camara will anchor Senegal’s midfield. As Monaco’s coach observed, both Camara and teammate Krépin Diatta “are key players for their national team” and will be “part of Senegal’s next adventure”.

The 21‑year‑old’s dogged energy and leadership will be vital as the Teranga Lions seek to repeat past success. Senegal’s coach has hinted that Camara’s versatility could see him deployed either as a deep-lying playmaker or a box‑to‑box runner, just as Senegal shifts to a dynamic midfield setup.

In short, Camara is expected to be the heartbeat of Senegal’s engine room, breaking up opposition attacks and springing counters, embodying why analysts call him “one of the most exciting young Africans heading into AFCON 2025”.

Yan Diomandé (Côte d’Ivoire), 19 – Winger/Forward (RB Leipzig, Germany)

He is an explosive wide attacker with blistering pace and fearless dribbling. Yan Diomandé has rocketed from obscurity to the Bundesliga. The 19‑year‑old Ivorian only made his professional debut in early 2025, yet in his first season at RB Leipzig he already has been lighting up the Bundesliga and leaving defenders in knots.

Comfortable on either flank, Diomandé combines electric speed with skillful ball‑carrying, a claim reinforced by his staggering 79 successful take-ons (most of any player in the German league so far this season). He pairs his direct style with improving finishing: in 14 league appearances so far he’s scored 7 goals (plus 2 assists). In short, Diomandé plays like an African Mbappé – an explosive winger who can dribble past markers, create chances, and strike decisively.

Impact: After officially switching his international allegiance from the US to Ivory Coast in 2025, Diomandé earned his first senior caps in spring and scored his first Ivory Coast goals in late 2025.

In Morocco he adds a new dimension to the Elephants’ attack. Even if he starts off the bench, his game‑changing speed makes him a dangerous super‑sub; if in the lineup, he will stretch defenses, provide width and goal threat. In any case, this teenager’s confidence and direct play mean the Ivorians will look to him to break open tight games and produce highlight‑reel moments.

Ibrahim Maza (Algeria), 20 – Attacking Midfielder/Second Striker (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

A creative attacking midfielder with flair and intelligent movement by trade. Ibrahim Maza (born 2005) is a German‑Algerian talent who has swiftly become a revelation at Bayer Leverkusen.

Playing primarily as a number 10 or second striker, Maza has a knack for finding pockets of space and linking play. He possesses a quick first touch and a low centre of gravity, allowing him to dribble past opponents; he also makes incisive passes that unlock defenses.

In his first season at Leverkusen he has already logged 20 appearances with 4 goals and 3 assists in all competitions, impressive production for a teenager in the Bundesliga.

Impact: In November 2025 Maza received his first call-ups to Algeria’s senior team, indicating the national coach’s faith in his talent. Although Algeria has a veteran lineup, Maza will likely be used off the bench to add spark and unpredictability. His European training and big‑match experience (Champions League appearances) give him an edge in tight knockout games.

In Morocco he is expected to inject creativity behind the strikers; threading passes, taking long‑range shots and creating chaos in crowded areas. If he plays to form, Maza could be Algeria’s X‑factor in attack, helping the Desert Foxes move fluidly from defense to offense.

Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco), 20 – Winger/Forward (Sunderland, England)

A swift attacking winger with a nose for goal. Chemsdine Talbi is one of Morocco’s most exciting new forwards. A lightning-quick right‑winger (who can also play up front), Talbi has burst onto the English scene after Sunderland signed him in 2024.

Despite his youth, he has already scored against top Premier League sides, netting goals versus Liverpool and Chelsea to help Sunderland win points. Talbi’s game is built on pace, sharp dribbling and smart runs. He can beat defenders on the flank and deliver crosses, or cut inside to shoot. His versatility lets him drift between the wing and the attacking trio, making him hard to mark. This season he has 2 goals and 1 assist in 16 Premier League games (with more to come), a strong start for a 20‑year‑old in a tough league.

Impact: As a host‑nation player, Talbi will carry extra attention. Morocco’s coach has hinted that Talbi will continue to play a “versatile attacking” role in Rabat. He is expected to partner senior forwards like Amine Gouri, trading places and stretching defenses.

With Morocco’s title ambitions, Talbi’s job will be to exploit his pace down the wings, drive at defenders, and finish chances in the box.

Talbi’s speed and confidence make him a player who could “light up” the tournament – turning narrow games with a single run or shot.

Noah Sadiki (DR Congo), 20 – Defensive Midfielder/Utility (Sunderland, England)

A tireless midfield engine and utility player.

Noah Sadiki is DR Congo’s little-known secret weapon. A Belgian-born midfielder who committed to the Congo DR national team in 2025, Sadiki is a flat‑track‑bully at the club level.

At Sunderland (in England’s top flight) he has been a revelation, rarely leaving the pitch and covering “the entirety of the planet that isn’t water”. He combines speed, stamina and strength, closing down opponents relentlessly.

In fact, he ranks near the top of the Premier League charts in total distance covered and presses made. Offensively, Sadiki is comfortable with the ball and can drop deep to link play. His season stats (16 Premier League games) include solid defensive numbers, and he even chipped in a goal.

Impact: For DR Congo, which plays a tight style, Sadiki is expected to be the midfield anchor. He will screen the back line and win balls to kickstart attacks. His coach has already used him in different roles: even as an auxiliary forward in qualifiers. At AFCON, Sadiki’s “commanding” presence will be crucial in high-pressure games.

With Congo facing strong opponents in Group D, they will lean on Sadiki’s relentless energy to keep midfield battles even. In short, he is the kind of unsung workhorse; an all‑terrain midfielder, who can give DR Congo a balance between attack and defense.

Youth on the rise Looking ahead

The emergence of these five U23 talents is part of a clear trend: African nations are increasingly built on youthful cores. Recent AFCONs saw under‑23 players grabbing headlines (for example, Senegal’s Lamine Camara burst onto the scene and won Young Player of the Year in 2024).

The tournament provides “a prime platform to accelerate [young players] ascent”. Expect more youngsters, from Europe-based stars like these to home-league breakout prospects (such as Tunisian defender Adam Arous, a 21-year‑old who starred in the domestic league before moving to Turkey, to make an impact in Morocco.

AFCON 2025 will be a stage where the future of African football takes shape. Watch for quick dribblers, skillful playmakers and relentless midfielders to change games; indeed the next generation is ready to announce itself on African soil.