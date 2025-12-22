Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has described Zakkat and Waqaf as powerful instruments for moral development, social stability, and crime reduction, stressing that their effective administration is central to addressing poverty, inequality, and social tension in society.

The Governor made this known today while receiving the leadership of the Association of Zakkat and Waqaf Operators in Nigeria (AZWAN) on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Katsina, ahead of the Azwan National Conference Annual Meeting, led by Board Chairman Sheikh Ahmed Musa Filin Samji.

“Zakkat is not merely a religious obligation; it is a divine system established by Almighty Allah to promote justice, compassion, and balance within society,” Governor Radda said. He explained that Zakkat operates under clear divine principles guiding beneficiaries and wealth, noting that adherence to these rules strengthens trust, unity, and social harmony.

“When Zakkat is properly administered, it builds understanding and mutual respect between the rich and the poor. This social harmony naturally reduces desperation, social tension, and criminal tendencies,” the Governor added. Governor Radda thanked AZWAN for choosing Katsina as host of the Azwan National Conference Annual Meeting, describing it as recognition of the state’s commitment to ethical governance and moral values.

“We are honoured that Katsina was selected to host this important national conference. It encourages us to do more in strengthening Zakkat and Waqaf institutions as pillars of social welfare and moral re-orientation,” he said. The Governor further pledged to engage his colleagues across the country on the need to accord greater priority to Zakkat and Waqaf, citing their proven impact on poverty alleviation, moral discipline, and sustainable development.

“I will continue to encourage other governors to prioritise Zakkat and Waqaf. These institutions remain powerful tools for social welfare, moral discipline, and sustainable development,” Governor Radda affirmed. He also commended the Katsina State Zakkat and Waqaf Board for its dedication and performance, describing it as exemplary and worthy of emulation across the country.

Governor Radda recalled that his administration established both the Zakkat and Waqaf Board and the Hisbah Board as part of broader efforts to promote moral uprightness, discourage social vices, and ensure obedience to the commandments of Almighty Allah.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the Association of Zakkat and Waqaf Operators in Nigeria, Muhammad Lawal Mai Doki, said the visit was to formally notify the Governor of the forthcoming Azwan National Conference Annual Meeting and to express appreciation to the Katsina State Government for its continued support.

“We are here to officially inform His Excellency of the Azwan National Conference Annual Meeting and to thank the Katsina State Government for providing an enabling environment for Zakkat and Waqaf operations,” Mr Mai Doki said. He disclosed that representatives of over seventy Zakkat and Waqaf institutions from across Nigeria were participating in the conference, describing it as one of the largest gatherings of stakeholders in the sector.

“The large turnout reflects the growing relevance of Zakkat and Waqaf as effective tools for social justice, poverty reduction, and support for the vulnerable,” he noted. Mr Mai Doki commended Governor Radda’s strong commitment to Zakkat and Waqaf activities, describing Katsina State as a model worthy of emulation by other states.

“Governor Radda unwavering support for Zakkat and Waqaf is commendable, and we urge him to encourage other governors to prioritise Zakkat. Transparent and effective distribution strengthens unity and social cohesion,” he added. Those in attendance included the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdulqadir Mamman Nasir, Prof Aliyu Dahiru; Sa’in Kazaure, Bala Kazaure; Sa’in Katsina, Muntari Abba; Talban Hadejia; Abdulfatah Abdulwahab; Prince Sulaiman Olagunju and others.