Rangers International of Enugu defeated Ikorodu City 2-1 on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in a Week 18 NPFL match.

Godwin Obaje opened scoring in the 33rd minute, applying a deft touch to Kenechukwu Agu’s free-kick to beat the Ikorodu goalkeeper.

Ikorodu pushed for an equaliser, but Rangers’ defence held firm, while the hosts failed to extend their advantage before half-time.

Rangers maintained pressure after the break, with Obaje, Chidiebere Nwobodo and Agu leading attacking forays against the visitors.

Nwobodo doubled the lead in the 75th minute, firing a direct shot past the helpless Ikorodu goalkeeper.

Ikorodu pulled one back at stoppage time, but Rangers held on to secure a 2-1 victory.

Ikorodu coach, Bright Ozebagbe, admitted missed chances cost his side. “We did not take our chances,” he said.

Rangers stand-in coach, Kene Ekenedilichukwu, praised his players’ discipline. “The team played to instruction and showed gallantry,” he said.

The victory leaves Rangers on 29 points, level with Ikorodu City after 18 league matches.

Below are the results of Match Day 18 fixtures in the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) played on Sunday:

El-Kanemi Warriors 3-2 Enyimba International FC

Kano Pillars FC 2-1 Plateau United FC

Enugu Rangers International FC 2-1 Ikorodu City FC

Abia Warriors FC 1-0 Warri Wolves FC

Remo Stars FC 2-3 Bendel Insurance FC

Shooting Stars FC 2-1 Niger Tornadoes FC

Wikki Tourists FC 0-0 Kun Khalifat FC

Kwara United F 2-0 Bayelsa United FC

Outstanding Match Day 18 fixtures:

Katsina United FC vs Rivers United FC to be played on Monday

Nasarawa United FC vs Barau FC on Tuesday

(NAN)