As Nigeria gear up for Sunday night’s make-or-break FIFA World Cup playoff final in Rabat, the spotlight naturally falls on the Super Eagles’ attack, the midfield dynamics, and the tactical duels that will define the contest.

But across the pitch, one figure towers above every Congolese storyline; Chancel Mbemba, DR Congo’s indomitable captain and the emotional heartbeat of the Leopards.

For Nigeria, breaking down Sébastien Desabre’s vibrant DR Congo side will be one battle. But neutralising Mbemba, the leader, the organiser, the warrior, may be the real war.

A familiar foe returns

Mbemba is no stranger to Nigerian football. He was part of the DR Congo squad that stunned the Super Eagles in a 2015 friendly in Visé, Belgium, a result many still point to as the moment the Leopards’ new generation announced itself.

A decade later, he returns as the pillar of a team now one match away from reaching the inter-confederation playoffs for the 2026 World Cup. And he arrives at the peak of his powers.

A Century of Caps, sealed with a moment of heroism

Last Thursday, the 31-year-old defender reached a monumental milestone: 100 international appearances for DR Congo. But he didn’t just celebrate history; he shaped it.

With the semifinal against Cameroon drifting toward extra time, Mbemba surged forward in the dying seconds of added time and smashed home the only goal of the match. It was a captain’s punch, delivered with the precision of a veteran who thrives in chaos.

Even more astonishing is that he did it after playing the entire second half under the threat of expulsion, having been booked just before halftime.

Leadership under pressure. Excellence under fire. That is Mbemba.

“I am experiencing this moment thanks to the work, rigour and discipline that I strive to apply every day. Nothing has been easy, but each step has made me stronger,” he wrote on his social media page, as reported by DR Congo outlet Actualité.

The rise of a rare homegrown star

Unlike many of his teammates in this diaspora-powered era, Mbemba’s roots run deep in Congolese soil. He came through FC MK in Kinshasa, developing entirely in DR Congo before rising to elite European football, a pathway almost unheard of in the country’s recent football history.

His evolution from local prodigy to Olympique Marseille stalwart, and now in Lille, has made him one of Africa’s most respected defenders. His discipline, strength, and football intelligence have set him apart, earning him admiration from supporters and opponents alike.

Nigeria’s tactical puzzle

For the Super Eagles, Sunday’s showdown isn’t only about managing DR Congo’s attacking firepower. It’s about finding a way past the Leopards’ commander-in-chief.

Mbemba is the anchor of Desabre’s defensive structure, emotional governor in the dressing room, one who sets the tone physically, and lately the match-winner, as Cameroon learned the hard way.

In a game marked by tension, ambition, and narrative weight, Mbemba embodies DR Congo’s competitive spirit. He lifts them when they falter. He steadies them when the storm rises. And when the margins are razor-thin, he steps forward with the authority of a centurion.

The Final Test

Nigeria want to extend their World Cup campaign. They want to reclaim the aura that defined past generations. To do that, they will need precision, courage, and absolute concentration.

And standing in their path, orchestrating, commanding, inspiring, is Chancel Mbemba.

On Sunday, stopping him will be just as crucial as scoring goals. Because when Mbemba stands tall, DR Congo stand taller.