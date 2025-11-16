A few months ago, Nigeria looked finished; drifting, directionless, and dangerously close to missing another World Cup.

Today, the Super Eagles stand one win away from reaching Africa’s last ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup via the intercontinental playoff. The turnaround has been dramatic, emotional, and fiercely fought.

Today (Sunday) in Rabat, they face a DR Congo side that has made a habit of defying expectations. Nigeria needed extra time to dispatch Gabon 4–1 after a tense 1–1 regulation period. DR Congo, meanwhile, stunned tournament favourites Cameroon with a disciplined 1–0 win, a performance that announced their intent with brutal clarity.

On paper, Nigeria carry a slim advantage. In reality, this is a contest of equals, two teams forged in adversity, fuelled by ambition, and bound by the understanding that only one survives.

So who must lead Nigeria through the fire?

Here are the five Super Eagles whose performances will define today’s final against a DR Congo side built on discipline, counter-attacks, and controlled chaos.

Stanley Nwabali: The goalkeeper must stay composed

If there is any match built to test a goalkeeper’s emotional discipline, it is this playoff final. Nigeria could control possession while DR Congo would sit deep, absorb pressure, and strike on the break. That means long stretches of nothing, followed by sudden danger.

That’s where Stanley Nwabali must resist his risky impulses.

The Chippa United shot-stopper has brilliance, but also the occasional rush of blood; a mistimed charge, a risky sweep, a flourish that invites trouble. Today, Nigeria cannot afford that version of him.

Against a Congolese side that punishes lapses instantly, Nwabali’s job isn’t just to save shots. He must command his box, marshal transitions, and remain hyper-alert for every second of 120 possible minutes.

This final will be razor-tight. One error could decide it. Nigeria need the calmest man in Rabat wearing green, not blue.

Ademola Lookman: The spark waiting to ignite

Ademola Lookman hasn’t played like himself in recent weeks, and the signs are obvious.

A dragged-out summer transfer saga dented his rhythm and confidence.

His outings against Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Benin and Gabon reflected the struggle.

Yet the truth remains: form is temporary, but class doesn’t disappear.

Eric Chelle trusts Lookman because he knows the Atalanta star can flip a game with one moment; one clean strike, one burst through space, one instinctive flash.

DR Congo’s compact defensive block could actually suit him. They leave lanes between the lines, and few Nigerians exploit half-spaces as naturally as Lookman. If he rediscovers that edge today, Nigeria’s attack changes instantly.

The final may need one genius moment. Lookman is built for those moments.

Benjamin Fredrick: The young General in Nigeria’s backline

At just 20, Benjamin Fredrick has become Nigeria’s new defensive obsession, a young centre-back playing with the serenity of a veteran. From Flying Eagles prospect to Super Eagles starter, his rise has been swift and deserved.

Chelle starting him over captain William Troost-Ekong against Gabon said everything. It was bold, calculated, and justified.

Fredrick has never lost a competitive match for Nigeria. His anticipation is elite, his positioning razor-sharp, and his partnership with Calvin Bassey increasingly looks like the foundation of Nigeria’s future.

With Semi Ajayi returning, Chelle faces another tough decision. But no one would be shocked to see the 20-year-old retain his place.

Against DR Congo’s direct, physical forwards, Fredrick’s calm may be the stabilising force the Super Eagles need.

Moses Simon: The wing Wizard who thrives in Chaos

When structure breaks, when tactics freeze, when the game demands improvisation, Nigeria turn to Moses Simon.

He changed the semifinal against Gabon by injecting urgency and chaos at exactly the right time.

Simon remains one of Africa’s most complete wide players: explosive off the dribble, physically dominant, able to beat defenders inside or outside, and capable of delivering the killer cross.

Against a DR Congo defence expected to sit deep, deny space, and frustrate, Simon’s ability to manufacture breakthroughs from tight spots becomes crucial. One sharp turn, one dangerous cross, or one moment of inspiration could be Nigeria’s unlock code.

Victor Osimhen: Can bend the Final his way

Victor Osimhen was made for nights like this.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year enters Rabat with a semifinal brace and a swagger that defenders fear long before kickoff.

His duel with Chancel Mbemba, DR Congo’s 100-cap captain and emotional leader, will define the rhythm of the match: power vs power, relentlessness vs resilience, a force of nature vs a wall of steel.

Osimhen is six goals shy of Rashidi Yekini’s all-time Nigerian record, and he has made no secret of his hunger to close the gap quickly.

When fit, few forwards in world football combine his blend of pace, brutality, aerial strength, and predatory instinct. If he finds his rhythm today, DR Congo’s defensive structure may not survive the night.

The Final Battle

Nigeria have clawed their way back from the brink. DR Congo have risen through belief and discipline. Today, only one continues toward the World Cup.

For the Super Eagles to fly, these five men must rise, not individually, but in harmony, with precision and with ambition.