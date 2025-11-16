DR Congo have strengthened their squad ahead of Sunday’s high-stakes World Cup playoff final against Nigeria, after FIFA officially approved change-of-association requests for three dual-national players.

Celtic midfielder Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Anderlecht rising star Mario Stroeykens, and Standard Liège goalkeeper Matthieu Epolo are now fully eligible to represent the Leopards in all competitive fixtures.

Their names appeared this week on FIFA’s change-of-association platform, confirming the successful completion of their one-time switch.

All three had represented Belgium at various youth levels and had featured in official UEFA youth competitions, making a formal FIFA application mandatory under global eligibility regulations.

How the switch was completed

Balikwisha and Epolo received FIFA clearance on 11 and 12 November, just in time to be included in Sebastien Desabre’s matchday squad for the semifinal against Cameroon. Both were unused substitutes in the Leopards’ dramatic 1–0 victory.

Stroeykens’ approval, however, arrived only hours before kick-off, forcing DR Congo to omit the 19-year-old midfielder from the squad due to timing constraints. He is now fully available for selection for Sunday’s clash against the Super Eagles.

A reinforced European core

The addition of Balikwisha, Stroeykens and Epolo further expands a DR Congo team already heavily reinforced by Europe-born talent, part of Desabre’s long-term rebuild aimed at restoring the national team’s global relevance.

They join a growing list of European-developed players representing the Leopards, including: Lionel Mpasi, Timothy Fayulu, Steve Kapuadi, Joris Kayembe, Gédéon Kalulu, Arthur Masuaku, Rocky Bushiri, Ngal’ayel Mukau, Nathanaël Mbuku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Théo Bongonda, Noah Sadiki, Charles Pickel, Samuel Essende, Cédric Bakambu and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

This influx has transformed DR Congo into one of Africa’s most European-influenced national teams, blending diaspora talent with homegrown players in a bid to return to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1974.

A massive boost before facing Nigeria

The timing could not be more significant. DR Congo face Nigeria in Rabat on Sunday in the African final of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, a winner-takes-all clash that sends one nation to the inter-confederation playoffs.

With FIFA’s approval now secured, Balikwisha, Stroeykens, and Epolo are in contention as Desabre finalises his squad for one of the nation’s most important matches in decades.