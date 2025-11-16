Nigeria must embrace a GovTech approach — one that uses modern, interoperable digital systems and data-driven practices to redesign how government delivers services, manages information, and interacts with citizens. GovTech is not about automating paperwork; it is about transforming service delivery through integrated platforms that connect identity, payments, and data securely across institutions.

While the rest of the world is rapidly modernising, the very systems designed to serve the public in Nigeria are still struggling to catch up. Government operations remain bound by paper-based processes, outdated tools, and inefficient workflows, making access to public services harder than it should be. In a recent Guardian report, it was noted that 767 local government areas still lack active websites — despite increasing autonomy and the clear need for digital governance. While states like Edo have made commendable strides through their digitisation projects, the broader landscape still lags behind.

Nigeria can deliver faster, fairer public services by scaling Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) — the foundational systems for digital identity, payments, and data exchange — while enforcing data protection, inclusive design, and open procurement. Some of the foundations already in place are: National Identification Number (NIN), whose enrolment has surpassed 120 million people; the Bank Verification Number (BVN) coverage that exceeds 66 million people; and broadband penetration, which stands at approximately 48–49 per cent, compared to a 70 per cent target for 2025 under the National Broadband Plan. In addition, Nigeria has established key policy frameworks — including the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Act (2024), National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020–2030, the Nigeria Data Protection Act (2023), and Nigeria e-Government Interoperability Framework (Ne-GIF) — which together provide a robust foundation for sustained GovTech reform and public sector modernisation.

Several countries show that disciplined, modular GovTech delivers measurable gains. Estonia built a secure data exchange (X-Road) and now reports that virtually all its public services are available online and are routinely accessed via a national digital ID, demonstrating how interoperability reduces duplication and speeds delivery. India leveraged shared digital rails (Aadhaar + UPI) to unlock the mass adoption of e-payments; in August–September, UPI processed ~20 billion transactions a month, illustrating how API-first public infrastructure can scale rapidly when aligned to user needs. Brazil’s central bank launched Pix, an instant, free payment system that is now used by over 90 per cent of adults and is adding recurring payments — evidence that simple, low-cost public rails can drive inclusion and replace cash at scale. Singapore’s LifeSG/Moments of Life bundles life-event services (e.g., registering a birth, applying for benefits, scheduling vaccinations) into one mobile flow, showing how service design around “moments” improves uptake and satisfaction.

What these examples reveal is that technology alone is not enough; commitment, sustained funding, disciplined execution, last-mile connectivity, and user-centred service redesign are what turn policy frameworks into results. The following six recommendations outline practical steps to accelerate the adoption of GovTech in Nigeria’s public service.

Start Gradually, Think Modularly: Full-scale digital transformation cannot occur overnight. Each Ministry, Department, and Agency (MDA) or Local Government Area (LGA) should begin by identifying two to three high-impact, high-volume services and the corresponding data systems that underpin them. These should be digitised in small, interoperable modules that can integrate with other government systems over time. This approach prevents large-scale project failures, builds institutional confidence, and delivers quick, visible results that demonstrate the value of GovTech reform. Design for Multiple Channels — Especially Low Bandwidth: We need to recognise that Nigeria’s connectivity landscape is uneven, with broadband penetration at approximately 48–49 per cent, compared to the 70 per cent national target. Digital public services must therefore be designed for low-bandwidth environments and accessible through multiple channels. This means deploying USSD interfaces for feature phones, WhatsApp chatbots for guided user interactions, and web platforms for more complex transactions. In addition, assisted digital kiosks should be established in primary healthcare centres (PHCs), courts, and local government secretariats to serve citizens who lack personal digital access. All applications should be offline-first, allowing frontline staff to operate even in areas with weak or no connectivity. This multi-channel approach ensures inclusivity and the broad adoption of GovTech solutions across urban and rural communities. Targeted Investment: Adoption follows money. To accelerate GovTech implementation, Nigeria must move beyond simply deploying IT personnel across ministries. Dedicated budget lines and structured funding should be created to support the digitisation of government processes and the integration of interoperable systems across MDAs and LGAs. This includes transparent procurement processes that allow qualified technology firms — especially local innovators — to bid competitively for government’s digital projects. The United States offers a useful precedent, through targeted funding mechanisms such as the Technology Modernisation Fund (TMF) and agency-level digital transformation budgets, and the US government was able to replace outdated systems and scale digital services across multiple departments. A similar, ring-fenced investment approach in Nigeria would ensure that digital transformation is not treated as a one-off IT initiative but as a sustained modernisation effort tied to measurable service improvements. Build Capacity for Public Servants: Nigeria’s public service does not lack capable workers — it lacks sufficient digital literacy among portions of its workforce. To achieve sustainable GovTech adoption, public servants must be equipped with the skills required to operate, maintain, and continuously improve digital systems. This calls for tiered capacity-building programmes that cover foundational digital skills, advanced service ownership and product management, and cybersecurity. Strengthen Data Security and Protection: The Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023 establishes clear requirements for lawful data processing, purpose limitation, and mandatory breach notification. To comply effectively, all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) should appoint Data Protection Officers (DPOs) responsible for ensuring adherence to these provisions and for maintaining up-to-date records of data processing activities. Each MDA must also conduct Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs) for high-risk systems, ensuring that potential vulnerabilities are identified and mitigated before deployment. In parallel, agencies should implement core cybersecurity controls — including multi-factor authentication (MFA), system logging, regular data backups, and routine patching — to safeguard government systems and citizen data.

Using Interoperable Systems: To achieve efficiency and consistency, Nigeria must move away from siloed spreadsheets, standalone databases, and bespoke portals that cannot communicate with one another. The Nigeria e-Government Interoperability Framework (Ne-GIF) already provides a standardised architecture for how government systems should exchange data — this framework must be adopted and enforced across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). A key priority should be establishing a Government Data Exchange Layer — a secure, centralised API gateway with built-in consent management and audit logging. This would allow approved systems to query verified records (such as identity, tax, company, land, and health data) rather than duplicating them across platforms. Interoperability of this kind is what enables accurate planning, effective benefits targeting, and meaningful fraud reduction. It ensures that data serves as a shared national asset, improving decision-making and coordination across every tier of government.

Nigeria’s digital transformation will not happen in a day, but the work can begin now. The foundations for GovTech adoption already exist — national identity and payment systems, data protection laws, and broadband expansion provide a solid base for progress. What is required is consistent commitment, targeted investment, and disciplined implementation across all levels of government. By taking gradual, modular steps — building capacity, securing data, designing for inclusivity, and ensuring systems work together — Nigeria can begin to transform its public service into one that is faster, more transparent, and truly responsive to citizens’ needs. The journey is long, but every deliberate step taken today brings government closer to the people it serves.

Shona O. Oluwatola is a public policy and AI strategist with expertise in technology, public health, and governance. She is the Founder of AccessGov, a GovTech company driving digital transformation in government, and Co-founder of CDIAL AI, which builds inclusive speech and data technologies for African languages.