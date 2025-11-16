Kabiru Turaki, a minister during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, has been elected the new national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, which could fuel speculations that Mr Jonathan may seek re-election on the party’s platform.

Mr Turaki, who served as minister of special duties, was elected at the 2025 Elective National Convention of the party in Ibadan on Saturday.

Mr Jonathan has not publicly indicated interest in running again for president, but there have been calls from some PDP leaders that he should be the party’s flagbearer for the 2027 presidential election. Mr Jonathan was president on the PDP platform but lost his reelection bid to Muhammadu Buhari (now late) of the APC in 2015.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the PDP’s two-day convention is being held despite two orders of the Federal High Court, which mandated that the convention should not be held until the cases at the court are dealt with.

The decision of the opposition party to proceed with the convention means that the decisions reached therein could be reversed by the courts if challenged.

To emerge as the national chairman at the convention, Mr Turaki scored a total of 1,516 votes to defeat his closest rival, Garuba Lado, who scored 41 votes. Sule Lamido, a former Jigawa State governor, who many believe would have posed the greatest challenge to Mr Turaki, was barred from participating in the election. Mr Lamido filed one of the suits at the Federal High Court that led to an order that the convention should not be held.

Ben Obi, secretary of the National Convention Organising Committee, announced the results after the votes were counted late on Saturday night.

Mr Obi said that 3,141 delegates came to the convention, while 2,745 were accredited and 275 votes were voided.

He further said that Solarin Adekunle emerged as the Deputy National Organising Secretary of the party.

Mr Obi said that 17 other positions were contested unopposed.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that earlier at the convention, the PDP expelled 11 people, including FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and ex-Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, for alleged anti-party activities.