There is no way to miss the videos, photos and reports of Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike and Naval Officer Lieutenant AM Yerima staring each other down at a property site in Abuja recently.

The full picture I may never have. I have read many versions of narratives that may or may not emanate from Wike’s offices and the military establishment. There are numerous write-ups and analysis on whether Wike or the officer was right or wrong.

Maybe one day, more documentation will emerge and the various sides may tell their own versions of the matter. In this age, there are many possibilities to tell stories and colour them, or even mislead the public supremely well.

But let us get to the point. What happened between Wike and the naval officer was yet another portrayal of power show (thanks to Fela), and failure of law and order in the society. It started a long time ago, and it is getting worse.

People, institutions and governments use their authorities, their wealth, and their instruments of power, including positions, guns, uniforms, security personnel, etc. – to force their way, and achieve their objectives. Whether the objectives are right or wrong, it does not matter.

The use of the process of established, official adjudication is disregarded, and not even explored. Might is right.

Let me give a few real-life examples of how it happens every day. At levels small and big.

A soldier stands by the side of the highways and he waves to every truck (or trailer as we call it) that passes by. He needs a lift, after all he is in uniform, serving the public. Wrong. He is looking for his day wages. He is one of the many soldiers in uniforms who accompany trucks across the country. It is not official business. There are very many road blocks where the police, customs, immigration and other unformed entities collect “monies” from truck drivers, just so they can pass through. The soldier sitting by the truck driver means that the truck can go through road blocks without paying the “monies”. Instead, the soldier is paid by the truck driver for the “service”. It is cheaper and faster for the truck driver.

Some persons who have connections in the military can ensure that soldiers are deployed to help them secure their properties against anyone who is laying claim to the properties. Whoever can mobilise soldiers to secure their property has a higher claim, irrespective of whether the property is illegally acquired.

A tenant who does not fulfill his obligations, but can pay his way through the police and court, can scare his landlord away.

Policemen accompany criminals and big men who break laws, and provide the cover or security that keeps everyone at a distance.

(Of course, it does not mean that all the rogue behaviours of some military or unformed persons are backed or approved by their superiors, or their organisations.)

There are far too many instances and examples of the use of uniformed security officials for untoward purposes. It is not limited to the uniformed services. Politicians use their positions to bend rules and circumvent normal processes and procedures.

When one is named to a senior government position, all powers are assumed. A well-connected politician can take over public roads, public facilities and access areas, and “nothing will happen”. Having a political title is power.

The same power is used to determine who votes and how. Hence, absconding with ballot boxes, and disenfranchising voters in so many ways has become the norm.

A wealthy person can “buy” security officials, and pay for the rights of ordinary persons to be taken away. A citizen who cannot afford such expenses can be arrested for any reason, jailed or held by the police for a long time.

If and when the citizen has the audacity to go to court against the wealthy or money bag, the case can go on and on for years until… He who can pay the highest amounts will laugh last.

It is not a new trend. It is not a correct trend and it should be reduced. It many not be easy to stop it, but it can be minimised. Unfortunately, the trend is increasing.

And in full public glare, Wike and the naval officer demonstrated the use of “power” to determine what is right.

Sadly, it is another case of “two-fighting” power play – the one representing government power and the other, a decoy for his Oga, representing the power of the military uniform. A regular citizen could not have stood against either of them. He or she would be destroyed and “nothing will happen”.

By shouting at each other in public, and by their mere presence at the property site, both Wike and the naval officer – backed by his “orders” – represent the unqualified use of authority that has effectively replaced the application of due process for adjudication of contending claims.

The FCT authorities and the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, said to be the owner of the property, could have used other mechanisms of adjudication to settle the matter. But it won’t be dramatic. It does not confirm who has a higher “claim” and power.

This legitimate process of established official adjudication is no longer attractive to those who have the power to determine the outcomes of their own matters. They use their positions, wealth, uniforms, paraphernalia of office to make things right. Those who have no such powers they can wait until eternity comes.

When power confronts power, they find an amicable solution. Ultimately. Both Wike and the naval chief will get their way. Neither of them loses. The bravado in the public arena only helps to make the public see how important they are.

Citizen Nigerian has no standing with Wike and his arsenal. The same Citizen Nigerian has no leg to stand where the naval officer and his chief march through. It is immaterial whether Citizen Nigerian has genuine documents, or whether his/her claims are legal, Citizen Nigerian loses.

Bunmi Makinwa is an analyst, writer and commentator. He is the CEO of AUMIQUEI Communication for Leadership.