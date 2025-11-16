Victor Osimhen is getting closer than ever to becoming Nigeria’s all-time top scorer.

With every game he plays, the Super Eagles striker continues to write his name deeper into the country’s football history.

His two extra-time goals against Gabon in Rabat pushed his national team total to 31 goals, bringing him within six goals of the legendary Rashidi Yekini, who scored 37 for Nigeria.

For years, Yekini’s record looked untouchable — but Osimhen is now within reach of it.

A look at Osimhen’s 31 goals

The image released by the Nigeria Football Federation shows where Osimhen has scored his goals.

The goals have been scored against 12 different countries, demonstrating Osimhen’s consistency across various competitions.

He has scored:

1 against Ukraine (the only non-African team he has scored against while playing for the Super Eagles)

3 against Lesotho

4 against Sierra Leone

2 against Cape Verde

1 against the Central African Republic

1 against Liberia

7 against São Tomé and Príncipe (the country he has scored most against)

1 against Equatorial Guinea

5 against Benin

3 against Rwanda

1 against Zimbabwe

2 against Gabon

These goals include qualifiers, friendlies, and high-pressure matches.

Whether at home or away, Osimhen has consistently shown that he can deliver.

Chasing a legend

Rashidi Yekini, who scored Nigeria’s first-ever World Cup goal in 1994, has held the top position for decades.

Many Nigerian strikers tried to get close — from Yakubu Aiyegbeni to Obafemi Martins — but none reached 30 goals.

Osimhen has changed that.

At 26 years old, and with 31 goals in just 45 games, he has a better scoring rate than any Super Eagles striker before him. Yekini scored his 37 goals in 62 appearances for the Super Eagles.

He scores with speed, power, and determination, and he rarely gives up on any chance.

A leader for today’s Super Eagles

Osimhen brings more than goals to the team. His energy, fighting spirit, and passion lift the players around him.

He leads the attack with confidence and plays with the kind of commitment fans admire.

His performance against Gabon — scoring twice in extra time — showed once again why he is the heartbeat of the team.

How close is he to the record?

Very close.

He needs six more goals to tie Yekini’s record and seven to break it.

With more World Cup qualifiers and other fixtures on the horizon, Osimhen could reach the milestone soon.

A new chapter for Nigerian football

As Osimhen continues to score and inspire the next generation, he is building a legacy of his own. He may soon stand alone as the Super Eagles’ greatest goal scorer, but even now, his impact is clear.

For many fans, watching him chase down the record is not just exciting — it is a reminder of Nigeria’s rich football tradition and the bright future ahead.