The Governor of Anambra State and candidate for All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has alleged that there is a plan to rig the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Mr Soludo stated this after casting his vote at Polling Unit 002, Umuezeadigo Street in Isuofia, Aguata LGA.

Although Mr Soludo did not mention individuals involved in the alleged plan, he said they are plotting to “swap election results”.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the election featured irregularities such as vote-buying and intimidation of party agents, as alleged by one of the major candidates in the election.

Mr Soludo, according to Channels TV, stated that some people have “written results to swap during the collation process.”

He alleged that the plotters held a meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to aid the process.

“We hear they have even had meetings with INEC not to upload the results so that they can have the opportunity to manipulate the results,” he said.

However, Mr Soludo expressed confidence in the electoral system.

“But we have confidence that the system will sort it all out,” he said. “Our people are vigilant, organised and united. We will follow the process from the polling unit to the coalition at the ward, and from the ward to local governments and to the state.

“Once the system works, we do not doubt that we are gonna win the 21 local governments,” he added.

Mr Soludo,, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is seeking reelection in the fiercely contested polls.

He is contesting for the seat against 15 other candidates, including Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), George Moghalu of the Labour Party and John Chuma-Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)