The All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) at Polling Unit 009, Ward 2, Atani, in the ongoing Anambra governorship election, despite allegations of financial inducements to voters.

An APC official, popularly known as Honourable Chukwu, alleged that APGA distributed N10,000 per voter, compared with APC’s N6,000.

Despite this, APC secured 34 votes, edging APGA, which got 24 votes.

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) had 19 votes, while the 13 other parties recorded zero votes.

Ogbaru LGA frequently experiences intense political rivalry between the APGA and the APC.

Observers say voter behaviour in the region reflects both party loyalty and local perceptions of candidate credibility. Voters also note that vote inducements, though illegal, are frequently reported during elections in parts of the state.

The election continues across other wards in Atani, Ogbaru LGA, with results trickling in gradually.