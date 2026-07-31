Imagine waking up in Glasgow and your first Google search is not the personal best of one of yesterday’s medallists or the attendance at a Commonwealth Games event.

Instead, you’re desperately searching: “How do I recover a lost item from an Uber ride?”

Yes, that’s how my day started.

Somewhere between one venue and another, my trusted glasses decided they had seen enough of the Commonwealth Games and disappeared.

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The funny thing is that just a few days before I left Lagos for Glasgow, I was chatting with one of my mentors, Olukayode Thomas.

He looked at me, noticed my glasses and asked in his usual fatherly manner:

“How old are you that you’re already wearing glasses?”

I tried to defend myself.

“Sir, I spend a lot of time looking at screens.”

He wasn’t convinced.

“So I don’t look at screens?” he fired back almost immediately.

At that point, I knew I had lost the argument, so I simply laughed.

Fast forward a few days later… here I am in faraway Glasgow, and the same glasses have gone missing.

Now I’m praying that Uber’s lost-and-found system works as efficiently as the Scottish transport system.

Please, join me in praying that I recover them.

Mr Kay wants me to stay healthy, and he’s absolutely right. Beyond staying healthy, I also have to take better care of the little things that help me do my job.

So, if you notice one or two typing mistakes in today’s diary, abeg no vex. I dey strain my eyes small as I write this.

Hopefully, my next diary entry will be titled:

“Good news… My glasses are back!”

Until then, the Commonwealth Games coverage continues.

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