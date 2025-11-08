Romanus Ibekwe, Chairman of Anaocha Local Government Area, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a smooth conduct of the process in the area.

Mr Ibekwe, who spoke at his Umukabia Hall, Neni Ward 11 Polling Unit 007, said that INEC officials and the materials arrived on time, while the accreditation and voting process was seamless.

He commended the security agencies for providing what he called ‘best of security environment’ in the history of election in the council.

He, however, said that there were threats at Nri Ward 1 but that it was taken care of and the people came out to vote.

“The process has been peaceful. Anaocha people have shown that they are peace loving and that they love the government of the day.

“That is why people not only came back from other states and cities but thronged the polling units to vote.

“I appeal to INEC to improve on its logistics in terms of timely movement of men and materials and quality of vehicles used for deployment of officials to reduce delays,” Mr Ibekwe said.

