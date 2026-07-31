The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has threatened to embark on a nationwide indefinite strike from 10 August if the federal government fails to address outstanding salary arrears, welfare concerns and other longstanding issues affecting its members.

The association announced the decision in a communiqué issued after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Gombe State, where it reviewed the implementation of previous agreements reached with the government.

NARD said the proposed Total and Comprehensive Industrial Strike (TICS) would commence at 8 a.m. on 10 August unless its demands are met before the deadline.

“The NEC reaffirmed its commitment to constructive engagement and dialogue but reiterated that the welfare of resident doctors and the survival of Nigeria’s healthcare system remain non-negotiable,” the communiqué stated.

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Unpaid arrears

Among its demands, the association called for the immediate payment of outstanding arrears arising from the 25 and 35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) review, 19 months of unpaid professional allowance arrears, as well as outstanding salary and promotion arrears owed to doctors in several federal health institutions.

It also urged the government to ensure that all eligible resident doctors omitted from the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) disbursement are paid without further delay.

While acknowledging the federal government’s recent disbursement of the residency training fund to eligible beneficiaries, NARD said many financial obligations to resident doctors remain unresolved.

LUTH crisis

The association also raised concerns over what it described as the continued intimidation of resident doctors at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

It accused the hospital management of refusing to provide call duty meals despite repeated engagements and called on the federal government to intervene.

NARD warned that failure to resolve the issues at LUTH before 10 August would leave it with no option but to proceed with industrial action.

Assaults on doctors, broader healthcare challenges

NARD condemned what it described as persistent assaults, harassment and intimidation of doctors across the country, saying such incidents threaten an already fragile healthcare system.

It called for a national protocol to prevent violence against healthcare workers and urged lawmakers to criminalise assaults on health personnel.

The association expressed concern over deteriorating infrastructure in public hospitals, citing inadequate medical equipment, unreliable electricity supply and poor maintenance of health facilities.

It also highlighted chronic underfunding of the health sector, shortages of healthcare workers and high out-of-pocket healthcare costs, saying these continue to limit access to quality healthcare for millions of Nigerians.

NARD urged federal and state governments to increase investment in healthcare, strengthen primary healthcare services, improve health financing and recruit more health workers to advance universal health coverage.

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The association further called for the speedy conclusion and implementation of the Medical and Health Workers’ Collective Bargaining Agreement and the recommendations of the ministerial committee reviewing excessive workloads, prolonged call duty hours, casualisation of doctors and the abuse of locum appointments.

It also demanded urgent action to address salary delays, unpaid arrears and internship placement challenges affecting house officers.

Nigeria has experienced several industrial actions by resident doctors in recent years, with disputes largely centred on unpaid salaries and allowances, poor working conditions, residency training funding and the implementation of agreements reached with the government.

Health experts have repeatedly warned that prolonged strikes disrupt access to healthcare, delay surgeries and worsen pressure on an already overstretched health system, particularly for patients who rely on public hospitals.

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