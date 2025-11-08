Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the ongoing Anambra governorship election, has cast his vote.

He voted at about 11:38 a.m., at Polling Unit 12, Ward 2, in Umudiala village, Osumenyi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

Shortly after voting, Mr Ukachukwu addressed journalists, accusing the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) of engaging in vote buying during the exercise.

Aside from the vote-buying allegations, he also complained of record glitches that he said were disenfranchising many voters.

He added that there were security challenges in different parts of the state, which he claimed were affecting the conduct of a free and fair election.

“From what I’ve been hearing from here and there, there have been glitches, small problems here and there, and there have been security challenges here and there, loudly.

“There have been vote-buying and that has become the biggest menace that has actually witch-hunted this country to the point of a standstill.

“From one or two places my people have visited, and here in my community, right now, there are many things going on here and there. It can’t be just who, it’s about the party, APGA, of course, the candidate is known,” he said.

Mr Ukachukwu urged security agencies to act immediately to curb the alleged vote-buying.

“Security agencies should curb the vote buying”.

He also expressed optimism about his chances in the election.

“I believe that winning is still possible because the day is still young. INEC is doing its best.”