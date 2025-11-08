Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the ongoing Anambra governorship election, has won in his polling unit in the Umudiala village, Osumenyi, in the Nnewi South Local Government Area.

The polling unit, PU 12, Ward 2, recorded 108 votes for Mr Ukachukwu, while the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, polled four votes.

Other parties have no votes as two votes were declared invalid.

The results were sorted and counted by Maduka Evan, the presiding officer of INEC at the polling unit.

Mr Ukachukwu had earlier expressed optimism about his chances in the election.